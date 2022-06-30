Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that an alpaca killed on Dave Wood Road last week was taken down by a mountain lion, which has since been euthanized.
“This lion, we suspect, also killed a ewe around Mother’s Day and we had a bunch of reported mountain lion activity in that area ever since,” John Livingston, spokesman for CPW, said on Thursday.
On June 24, property owners discovered the alpaca dead. Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigated the kill and determined by tracks nearby and the bite patterns on the carcass that a mountain lion was responsible. The animal had to come over a tall fence to take the alpaca, Livingston said.
“In situations where we have livestock depredation by a mountain lion or bear, a lot of times, we will work with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service with the USDA. They have trappers that will put down these animals,” Livingston said.
CPW brought in one of APHIS’ trappers, who monitored the carcass. Lions often cache their prey and return to eat it later and that was the case on June 24. Livingston said that before it was even dark, the mountain lion came back and went for the carcass.
The trapper then killed the male cat, which was estimated to have been about three or four years old.
When lions prey on livestock, it is a safety concern. Successfully relocating a mountain lion — a highly territorial predator — is difficult.
“It’s really hard with lions, especially, to relocate them and (have them) not come back. With lions, they will become repeat offenders,” Livingston said. “With this one, it got over a high fence. It was pretty determined to be into this area. We suspect it was the same one involved in that incident over Mother’s Day.”
People need to be hyper-vigilant in mountain lion territory — which extends even into towns and cities where there are habitats that attract deer, such as river drainages.
“Wherever there are deer, there is that chance of having mountain lions around,” Livingston said.
“It’s just dangerous if they are coming in anywhere close to folks’ homes. Obviously, with a livestock producer it is a difficult situation, but for homeowners, it can be problematic for your pets, your cats and dogs, any kind of animal that you have outside,” he added.
Property owners are allowed to haze lions away from their properties using air horns and other noise.
“You don’t want them to get too comfortable in any kind of area where people are around,” said Livingston.
The big cat is an ambush-predator, more likely to stealthily stalk and attack than to allow itself to be seen. Usually, when a mountain lion shows itself, it is engaging in protective behavior over a cache or over its young.
CPW recommends that when recreating in lion habitat, make noise to avoid surprising the cat; hike, bike or ski in groups; do not run alone in lion habitat and avoid dawn, dusk and night. Keep kids close by.
Hike with a walking stick or bear spray.
Do not approach a lion if you see one, especially if it is eating or with cubs. Give it an avenue to escape.
If you meet a mountain lion, keep it in your line of vision so you can see what it is doing. Remain as calm as possible, speaking firmly and using enough eye contact so it knows you’ve spotted it. Slowly back off. If the cat does not flee, get out of the area immediately. Move slowly, if you can do so safely, as running may trigger the animal’s chase instinct. Face the cat and stand up straight while backing away slowly.
Do what you can to appear larger, such as by flapping loose clothing like a jacket, or climbing up onto a stump or rock and raising your arms. If you have a bike, backpack or similar object, place that between yourself and the lion.
Pick up small children immediately and have older children stand directly behind you, holding on to your clothing at the waist. Tell children not to speak or yell — the pitch of their voice may sound like prey to the mountain lion.
If the cat behaves aggressively, throw whatever you can grab without bending down or turning your back on it. Wave your arms; speak slowly and firmly to convince the animal you aren’t prey and in fact, may be a dangerous predator.
If the mountain lion adopts an aggressive stance, locking its eyes on you and flattening or laying forward its ears, yell loudly and wave your walking stick in front of you, if you have one.
Keep shouting aggressively, as loud, sustained noise, is effective at deterring a lion. Use an air horn if you have it, or aim bear spray at it.
Once a lion crouches and begins twitching its tail and/or moving its back feet for a jump, get ready to fight.
If attacked, fight back. Try to remain standing and if you are knocked down, try to get back up. Throw rocks, sticks, anything at hand, and remember that a lion’s face is vulnerable to fingers or car keys.
Report all encounters and attacks to CPW, in Montrose at 970-252-6000. In an emergency, dial 911. Do not hesitate to call 911 if you are uncertain; it is better safe than sorry.
