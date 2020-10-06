A Mountain Village man whom prosecutors branded a “predator” for having thousands of items of child pornography — including images of infants — was on Monday sentenced to a 7.5-year federal prison term.
Jason Van Hoesen, 46, pleaded guilty in July to possessing child pornography, which included material portraying sadism. Van Hoesen had faced up to 10 years under the terms of his plea agreement.
He was indicted in 2019, after a 2018 investigation that was launched when the Microsoft search engine Bing reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person using a specific IP address had uploaded a file of suspected child pornography.
From there, analysts informed the Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, spearheaded by the Colorado Springs Police Department, which investigated along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Mountain Village police.
The investigation revealed an image of a young boy had been uploaded to an IP address registered with a Mountain Village cable provider. The provider gave investigators specific subscriber information leading to a search warrant at Van Hoesen’s home.
Investigators seized 10,500 files as part of the investigation; of these, 281 were videos, and more than 4,400 depicted child victims previously identified by law enforcement. Investigators also reported finding a flash drive with a document entitled “My Pedophilia by Jason Van Hoesen.”
According to court documents, Van Hoesen possessed a “larger than average collection” of files that depicted sexual abuse and toddlers and he had organized folders under such headings as “Baby Boy & Toddlers,” “Baby Girl” and “Babies and Toddlers.”
The document, a sentencing statement filed with the U.S. District Court, also contains graphic information as to what some of those images depicted. The statement further says some of the pornography showed the sadistic and masochistic abuse of children, and images of bound children.
“The government does not go into graphic detail describing these images for the purpose of inflaming this court,” US Attorney for Colorado Jason Dunn wrote in the sentencing statement.
“The government goes into graphic detail because it is important that the excruciating detail of the pain and humiliation suffered by these child victims be accurately reflected in the public record.”
The document points to a dispute or discrepancy as to just how many exploitative images Van Hoesen possessed; the prosecutors maintain there were thousands, as demonstrated by forensic analyses.
Each child shown, identified or otherwise, “endured unspeakable acts of abuse and humiliation … there is no way to remove their images from the internet,” Dunn wrote.
Offering one example, Dunn reiterated the impact statement provided by one child’s mother:
“We dread the day we must tell her the abuse was videotaped and distributed all over the internet. Once she fully comprehends how her suffered abuse has been spread around the internet for others to ‘enjoy,’ it will shatter her soul.”
What the identified victims want is not retribution, but acknowledgment of how they were harmed, Dunn said.
“They ask for recognition that this crime has real impact, real victims, and creates very real harm … the defendant is deserving of a sentence at the high end of the advisory guideline range.”
Federal guidelines take into account individual circumstances, including aggravating and mitigating factors. Van Hoesen, despite writing a letter to his father in which he admitted to downloading child pornography for two decades, is considered a first-time offender because he has never been previously caught or convicted, Dunn wrote.
The prosecutor characterized Van Hoesen’s “My Pedophilia” document as a manifesto, in which Van Hoesen had admitted being sexually attracted to children for 25 years. The prosecutor also said that in chat rooms, Van Hoesen boasted about disturbing fantasies entailing long-term abuse, luring a small child, and harming a baby.
Although Van Hoesen himself has not produced pornography or engaged in hands-on sexual abuse, the contents of his writings and chats “once again hammer home his true desires,” Dunn wrote.
In addition to sexually exploitative material, Van Hoesen had collected a how-to manual and “dozens” of documents concerning the topic of pedophilia, Dunn said.
There is no evidence that Van Hoesen shared the exploitative materials with others, Dunn also said.
“However, due to the aggravating factors in this case, the approximately two decades the defendant has collected child pornography, the amount of child pornography collected by the defendant, the defendant’s focus on infants and toddlers in his child pornography collection and the increased risk due to the defendant’s expressed desire to sexually abuse and injure minor children, a sentence at the high end of the sentencing guideline is appropriate,” Dunn wrote.
Courts across the country have repeatedly recognized the pain and suffering trading exploitative images has caused child victims, the sentencing statement also reads.
“These children are not abstractions or objects; they are real, innocent human beings who experienced untold horror in order for these pictures and videos to be produced for the prurient pleasure of consumers like the defendant.”
Prosecutors sought a 97-month term, about seven months more than was ultimately imposed. The 97 months, Dunn said in the sentencing statement, would provide sufficient punishment for the offense to which Van Hoesen pleaded; promote respect for federal child exploitation laws; reflect the severity of such offenses in general and not be out of step with the types of sentences handed down for similar conduct.
Van Hoesen’s defense team sought a term of no more than 84 months.
The defense’s statement says Van Hoesen has admitted several times to being a pedophile, and to being addicted to child pornography for 25 years. He viewed some of the images multiple times, which the defense said was not an excuse, as each viewing re-victimizes the child.
Attorney John Tatum acknowledged the “sheer quantity” of images could be seen as justifying the 10-year maximum.
“Certainly, at the visceral level, the average person is shocked, if not enraged, upon first learning of the extent of Mr. Van Hoesen’s involvement in what is universally deemed as perverse.”
Van Hoesen accepted full responsibility, to the point of being angry that the plea agreement entailed only one charge when he was “100% guilty” of both charges in the indictment, Tatum also said.
Van Hoesen did not realize, however, he could have been charged with thousands of counts of possessing child pornography and theoretically been looking at thousands of years behind bars, Tatum said.
“Fortunately, the system does not operate that way — lynch mob mentality went the way of cruel and unusual punishment,” he said.
No matter how “disgusting” the conduct involved, sentencing guidelines are in place to provide a framework for rational evaluation and punishment, Tatum wrote.
Van Hoesen has undiagnosed mental issues and a troubled upbringing triggered by maternal abandonment. Yet apart from “his double life as a child porn addict,” Van Hoesen appeared to live an otherwise normal life, with no criminal history, Tatum said. He also enjoys the support of his father and is repentant, as well as candid about his conduct and desiring of intensive treatment.
“He doesn’t need an additional three years in prison to make him stop his conduct,” Tatum said, referring to the maximum term, versus the 84-month sentence sought by the defense. Such treatment would start sooner under an 84-month term than it would under a 10-year term — and ultimately, Van Hoesen will be released, Tatum also said.
The 7.5-year term handed down Monday is appropriate, Dunn said.
“This sentence is wholly appropriate for someone who was a willing participant in the victimization of thousands and thousands of young children,” Dunn said, in a Monday statement announcing the sentence.
“Through the dogged work of the Colorado Springs and Mountain Village police departments, and the expertise of the (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children), a child predator has been taken out of our community for many years to come, and will be closely monitored upon his release.”
In addition to prison time, Van Hoesen must pay $60,000 in restitution and spend 10 years on supervised release once he has completed his prison term.
Van Hoesen’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (justice.go/psc), a national initiative to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alecia Riewerts and Jeffrey Graves prosecuted the case.
