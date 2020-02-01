Ouray County Republicans and Democrats have joined forces, in hopes voters will use the ballot box to oust embattled Sheriff Lance FitzGerald.
The parties this week announced a recall committee, which has begun circulating petitions to place a recall question on an upcoming ballot.
“We citizens don’t have confidence he can uphold the duties and responsibilities of his elected position,” Bob Larson, a recall committee member, said Friday.
FitzGerald, who could not be reached Friday for comment, was arrested by his own agency last year on suspicion of DUI.
According to allegations in an affidavit, FitzGerald and his girlfriend, Jamie Johnson, were out on the town and got into an argument as they drove back to his home. FitzGerald called dispatch to allege Johnson had struck him; when a deputy arrived, he saw signs that FitzGerald was intoxicated and Johnson reportedly said FitzGerald had been driving.
The deputy drove Johnson to the Ridgway Marshal’s Office to be transported to jail on the domestic violence allegation and, upon advice from the undersheriff, returned to arrest FitzGerald, who reportedly told him he’d been drinking in the meantime.
According to the affidavit, by the time alcohol testing took place, FitzGerald blew a 0.133; the degree to which he may have been intoxicated at the time that he was driving is not clear.
In January, FitzGerald and Johnson were together at a hotel in Loveland, where FitzGerald was attending a state sheriffs’ association conference. Dispatch logs showed both had called 911 on each other.
Police there noted both had been drinking and that FitzGerald reported having had one beer. They closed the incident as a verbal disturbance with no further action pending.
On Jan. 25, leaders from both political parties in Ouray County met to discuss FitzGerald and decided to form a committee to develop a joint recall petition.
The petition, announced in a Thursday press release, was recently submitted to Ouray County Clerk and Recorder Michelle Nauer.
It reads: “In light of the recent arrest and continued negative events surrounding Lance Patrick FitzGerald, sheriff of Ouray County, we citizens of Ouray County do not have confidence that Sheriff Lance FitzGerald can uphold the duties and responsibilities of his elected position.”
According to the joint announcement of the recall petition, the Democratic and Republican parties also considered the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, which includes a pledge for officers to keep their private lives “unsullied” as an example to others, and to develop self-restraint, as well as “be exemplary in obeying the laws of the land and the regulations of my department.”
Party heads in Ouray said in the announcement that the recall push transcends partisanship, with Democratic Vice-Chair Carolyn Dresler saying the matter has become a serious breach of the public trust.
“All of us in Ouray County should band together to address this local issue and to express our expectations for our local and county officials,” said John Mitchell, chairman of the Ouray County Republican Party, also in the announcement.
“This is a new effort on our part,” Larson said. “It is a unique situation and it’s very positive in that sense. We do have the Democrats and Republicans working side by side.”
The formal committee — The Committee to Recall Ouray County Sheriff — provides an organizational structure to circulate the recall petitions and to campaign. It is able to accept and spend money on behalf of the campaign.
Backers now have 60 days to gather at least 768 valid signatures from those eligible to vote in Ouray County. The minimum number reflects 25 percent of the votes cast for the office of sheriff in the 2018 election, which FitzGerald won in a squeaker — 11 votes.
“If we get that amount (25 percent), we can go forward,” Larson said.
If circulators gather verified signatures numbering 50 percent of the votes cast for sheriff last election — 1,536 — and the recall does not pass, the committee can call for another vote without having to start the petition process anew, Larson also said.
“We’re hopefully going to have greater than 50 percent, so all our options continue,” Larson said.
“We have a number of people that have been given petitions and are actively out getting signatures as we speak,” he added.
The committee is meeting today to set up specific times and locations at which people can sign the petition. Circulators will also be carrying petitions around as part of a multiple effort and plans are underway for a Facebook page to keep people updated about where they can find a petition.
With sufficient verified signatures, the recall question would be placed before voters, although it has not yet been established whether that would take place as part of a regular election, or as a special election.
“We prefer getting it to the public as soon as we can. If it can coincide with another election process, that would be great,” Larson said.
More information about the Committee to Recall Ouray County Sheriff is available by emailing Larson at bob@mmsouray.com.
