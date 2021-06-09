With states reopening after a year of pandemic closures, mass shootings are back on the rise.
As of May 28, The Gun Violence Archive recorded 225 shootings in the U.S., with more than 17,000 people having died so far this year from gun-related violence.
After the shooting in Colorado Springs that killed six people on March 10 and the supermarket shooting in Boulder that took 10 lives on March 22, Coloradans and the rest of the nation mourned while trying to figure out how to move forward.
“With respect to law enforcement, our officers are well-trained to be able to function in highly stressful situations like shootings,” said Montrose Police Department Cmdr. Matt Smith.
The MPD offers a variety of training and services to citizens, from the Citizens’ Police Academy to its Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) program. While Montrose is known as a safe town, Smith said the department wants people to remember to be vigilant.
“We don’t want people to think there’s always something bad that is going to happen, but unthinkable incidents can occur anywhere. I think the best suggestion I can give for personal safety is to be aware of your surroundings,” said Smith.
The MPD offers extensive training in its yearly Citizens’ Police Academy, a program that gives citizens a preliminary insight into the inner workings of law enforcement. Since 1997, the MPD has held the 12-week course each year, in two-hour weekly sessions that delve into the introduction and history of the department, animal control, criminal investigations, firearms use, internal affairs, officer survival, patrol procedures and equipment, the police hiring process and traffic laws.
Although the program doesn’t spend much time on the topic of active shootings, it does provide information on how citizens can get involved, said Smith.
“We have officers who teach one to two hour workplace violence trainings, which are available to people who want to educate individuals in local businesses, other agencies or entities,” he said. “We provide those so people are prepared for a worst case scenario, and are more aware of signs to watch for and actions they can take if faced with that terrible situation.”
In addition to the workplace violence training, the MPD also offers CPTED (crime prevention through environmental design) to the community. People can contact the department about this service, which offers safety inspections of sites, areas, buildings or spaces.
“This is a process where an officer can go to a site and evaluate what kind of things the business can do to mitigate any potential dangers or areas where people can hide,” said Smith.
During the evaluation, the officer may discuss and give recommendations on lighting, landscaping, layout or anything else that can make a space safer.
According to the International CPTED Association, the program is a “multi-disciplinary approach of crime prevention that uses urban and architectural design and the management of built and natural environments.”
Founded in 1996, the association describes CPTED’s goal as reducing victimization, deterring offender decisions that precede criminal acts and build a sense of community among inhabitants so they can gain territorial control of areas, reducing crime and minimizing the fear of crime.
The City of Montrose outlined its goal to acquire CPTED in its 2008 Comprehensive Plan under Chapter 11. Policy 19.1 supported the application of design and planning concepts like CPTED that would “improve livability as well as public safety.”
At the time of the 2008 plan, the city hoped to secure the city’s businesses, homes, streets and subdivisions through the use of the public safety program.
The MPD budget hasn’t made any adjustments specifically for active shooter scenarios because the department is constantly training for any kind of situation, said Smith of the department’s emergency preparedness.
“We’re training folks to be aware, vigilant and to do the right thing in any critical situation.”
ALICE is another resource available to the community that the MDP offers, often through the school district. School resource officers (SROs) teach students the ALICE process (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Confront, and Evacuate), a nationally recognized program that takes students through steps and training in active shooter situations or threats. The program helps students to confront these situations and protect themselves, while teaching them to not fight the threat head-on.
Smith advises everyone in the community to avoid becoming numb or complacent to the people around them and their surroundings, encouraging them to remain observant.
“We don’t want to live in a place where we constantly expect the worst, but there are very simple things that people can do to recognize things throughout the course of their daily life that may keep themselves or others safe. Watching for and reporting things out of the ordinary, recognizing if someone’s behavior has changed dramatically, or if someone is not acting quite right, or has started making verbal threats or anything of that nature can be an intervening step to potential violence,” said Smith.
People should be vigilant of all kinds of threats in order to prepare for a wors- case scenario, the MPD commander said.
“Our greatest hope is that something like this never happens in Montrose, but we are prepared because that’s our job,” Smith said.
“Even though it seems more common nowadays to have active shooters or mass shootings, law enforcement in Montrose trains to be prepared for critical incidents while hoping our community never has to fall victim to one.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
