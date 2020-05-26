MPD say Sunday trailer fire was arson, arrested suspect on multiple charges

Pictures and witness statements led police to a woman who is suspected of starting an unoccupied trailer home on fire Sunday morning.
Alison Martin, who had been arrested in February for allegedly starting weeds in a ditch on fire, was identified as the suspect in the Sunday fire. She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangerment and violation of bond conditions.
Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox said people who called in reports of the fire in the 16000 block of East Locust Road saw a woman crawling from beneath the trailer shortly before the fire was spotted. One of the witnesses took pictures.
Smoke and flames were visible from the single-wide trailer when the Montrose Fire Protection District arrived; the agency’s incident report also notes “heavy fire underneath the trailer,” which was strewn with trash.
The MFPD’s preliminary report puts the point of origin in a crawl space and lists “abandoned or discarded materials” as factors contributing to ignition. The cause of ignition was listed as intentional.
The property was valued at $1,000 and the loss was also put at $1,000.
In addition to the photos a minor witness supplied, police received statements from the witness who initially reported the fire. That man said he saw a woman, later identified alleged to be Martin, carry three backpacks up to the trailer, and crawl underneath the structure through a gap in the skirting, the arrest affidavit says.
The woman then crawled back out and tried to hide behind a bush on the witness’ property; at that point, he told her to leave.
The witness also reported having seen the woman collecting sticks and placing them under the trailer, according to the affidavit.
The witness told Officer Jace Cline he thought the woman might be hiding in an abandoned trailer to the north. Officers did not find her there, but soon received a report that the same witness had seen a woman matching the suspect description walking on Locust Road.
Officers found Martin in the area. She appeared to match the photos and descriptions provided, although she was wearing different clothing.
Martin appeared to be in an altered mental state and did not provide a statement to officers, Cox said.
A court hearing had been set for Tuesday afternoon. Formal charges are pending.
