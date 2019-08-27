The community had a chance to meet three of the four potential Montrose Recreation District executive directors Monday as part of meet-and-greet held at the Community Recreation Center.
The finalists who visited Montrose are Margaret Earnest, Mari Steinbach and a candidate who is being kept confidential for now, because of his current employment situation. He is from California.
These three candidates were interviewed Monday in staff panels and will be again assessed today by the selection committee, composed of MRD board members and local leaders.
The fourth finalist couldn’t make it due to travel limitations caused by a scheduled surgery but will have a video conference call on Sept. 5.
Earnest is the president of the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society in York, Pennsylvania. She is also an adjunct professor at York College and is the former parks and recreation director for Manheim Township, Pennsylvania.
Steinbach is the City of Greenville, South Carolina’s, parks and recreation director.
Through an application review and phone interview process, the MRD recruitment committee has narrowed the candidate list for the executive director position from an applicant pool of 44 to four finalists.
The selection committee, which will make a recommendation to the MRD Board of Directors on who to hire, consists of seven directors on the MRD Board and Montrose Mayor Pro-tem Barbara Bynum, Montrose County School District Superintendent Stephen Schiell, former MRD Manager Coz Sisneros and former Grand Junction Parks and Recreation director Rob Schoeber.
The process will involve interviews with three panels of staff on Monday morning
followed by a tour of MRD facilities. Candidates will conclude with an interview with the selection committee on Tuesday morning.
The applicants are hoping to replace Ken Sherbenou, who was the MRD executive director for about the last nine years.
Sherbenou announced earlier this summer he’s stepping down from the Montrose Recreation District to take on a new role as the parks and recreation director for the City of Grand Junction. During his tenure, the Montrose Community Recreation Center and Field House were built, both in 2017.
MRD Manager Jeremy Master has been the interim executive director since Sherbenou’s last day on July 19.
“The MRD board of directors and staff are excited about the four finalists for this position as they are extremely qualified, with experience managing a diverse variety of recreation agencies and putting together partnerships to improve the quality of life in their communities,” the MRD board of directors said in a news release.
“It is our goal to hire an executive director who will continue Ken Sherbenou’s legacy of managing the MRD to provide the quality facilities and programs, while putting together partnerships that enable the MRD and the Montrose community to accomplish new projects that improve the quality of life.”
Andrew Kiser is the sports/business reporter for the Montrose Daily Press.
Assistant editor Katharhynn Heidelberg contributed to this report.
