Montrose residents can receive reduced rates on blood draws and free screenings and consultations during Montrose Regional Health’s Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The event, aimed at connecting the community with resources and information to improve health, will be the hospital’s first health fair since the pandemic hit the community in 2020. The fair will take place from 6:30-12 p.m.
“We are thrilled to bring the Health Fair back to our communities,” said Leann Tobin, chief marketing officer of Montrose Regional Health (MRH). “We hear very positive feedback about our event and know it has a positive impact for many in our region.”
For more than thirty years, the Health Fair was an annual mainstay in Montrose–often taking place the last Saturday in February. That all came to a halt when COVID impacted the community.
Last year the hospital held blood draw events but decided to hold off on the health fair to help decrease the number of people congregating in one location amidst rapidly changing public health guidelines. For this year’s event, masks will be available for attendees but not required based on current guidelines.
This year’s event will feature multiple screenings offered at past events in addition to new offerings. Foot screenings and hearing screenings will be available and are provided by local experts.
New to this year’s event, free Med Spa consultations will be available to event attendees courtesy of the Alpine Women’s Centre Med Spa, serving as a venue for women to bring any aesthetic skin concerns.
In addition, the Vaccine Mobile Bus will be available in the Pavilion parking lot during fair hours, offering free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations. Attendees may receive their first dose, second dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Reservations are not required but are available at www.Mobilevax.us. No insurance or ID is required.
Blood draws will be available from 6:30-11:00 a.m. and require a 12 hour fast. Participants are encouraged to drink plenty of water beforehand. Insurances cannot be billed for blood draws. Cash, checks, credit, debit, HSA and FLEX cards are all accepted.
Montrose Regional Health is the main sponsor of the event; co-sponsors include Alpine Bank, Avient, Mountain West Insurance and TEI Rock Drills.
For more information on the Health Fair, call 249-2211 or visit MontroseHealth.com/HealthFair.
