Special to the MDP
MRH Celebrates Community Leadership at Fall Clinics Event
At the 51st annual Fall Clinics event, the medical community recognized one community member, one advanced professional practitioner and one physician for their outstanding contributions to the hospital, the Community and the Medical Staff.
Dr. Mary Vader, representing the Fall Clinics Committee, recognized Dr. Kjersten Davis as an outstanding individual who is making a lasting impact on the Montrose Community. Dr. Davis was recognized for her services as past Chair and Board member of the Montrose County School District Board of Education (8 years) and current chairperson of the hospital’s Board of Directors (8 years).
Dr. Davis was also active on the Center for Mental Health Board of Directors serving as a member and Chair of that organization. Dr. Davis is an equine veterinarian and recently retired after 37 years of practice in veterinary medicine. Dr. Davis and her husband Kevin have two sons Kane Darling a third-year medical student in Utah and Chase Darling who resides in New York and works as a financial analyst.
Suzanne Carmody, Family Nurse Practitioner, was chosen as the recipient of the “Advanced Professional Practitioner” of the Year. Sue was recognized for more than 30 years as an Intensive Care Nurse and Nurse Practitioner in Montrose and as one of the first to pursue Nurse Practitioner Certification. Sue currently works as a Nurse Practitioner at Cedar Point Health specializing in Internal Medicine. Sue graduated nursing school in Philadelphia in 1982.
She began her nursing career in Colorado in 1990 and graduated from the University of Colorado with a Master of Science Degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 1998. Sue is an avid horsewoman and the mother of two sons, Bryan Felberg, a registered nurse who does travel nursing, and Patrick Felberg, who works in computer software in Denver.
The “Physician of the Year” is chosen based on the on-going contribution to quality medical care, medical staff and hospital activities, community service activities and years of service. Dr. Mary Vader highlighted the many accomplishments of this year’s recipient, Dr. Bryce Lokey, Internal Medicine specialist. Dr. Lokey is a Montrose native who followed in his father’s footsteps, pursuing a career in Medicine.
Dr. Lokey is in a group practice at Cedar Point Health and is the Hospital’s Chief Medical Information Officer and Chair of the hospital’s Physician Technology Advisory Committee helping to lead the hospital in advancing their electronic medical information systems. Dr. Lokey also works with hospital caregivers to train new practitioners as they begin practice at Montrose Regional Health. He is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys climbing, skiing, rafting, and spending time with his family, wife Sara and daughter Gracie.