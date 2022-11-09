Montrose Regional Health partnered with the Colorado Army National Guard and U.S. Army on Wednesday as part of a job-generation endeavor for veterans.
The partnership agreement, part of the Army’s “Partnership for Your Success” (PaYS) program, makes the Montrose hospital the first Colorado hospital to join the employment service endeavor, according to MRH CEO Jeff Mengenhausen.
PaYS guarantees soldiers five job interviews and possible employment after their service in the Army by connecting them with entities ranging from private and public companies or institutions who have partnered with the program.
Mengenhausen recalled his time in active duty and credited the military with shaping his life for the better. The experience, he said, made him grow up faster and helped him pay for college post-service. It’s an experience he hopes to pass on while propping up veterans in Montrose.
The partnership is a “huge step moving forward,” he also said.
“This is a great opportunity to really showcase how Montrose Regional Health is leading from the front and supporting our veterans by partnering with the Army,” Mengenhausen told a crowded conference room early Wednesday afternoon.
“We have veterans or corpsmen in Iraq dealing with trauma but when they get out of the military, they don’t even have a license to practice medicine. This is another way of helping our veterans come into our organization.”
The CEO added that the partnership would help grow Montrose’s labor market.
Dr. Andrew Hersh weighed in on the conversation, leaning on his time as a military reserves doctor to explain the benefits of the PaYS program. In addition to serving in the Army’s reserves as a major, Hersh is also a MRH pulmonologist and is slated for his third deployment in April.
“There’s a long history of cross pollination between medicine and the military,” Hersh said. “A lot of the things that we do today in trauma and critical care came out of warfighting — how we get people’s blood, how we take care of critically ill patients — all many of those things were developed down range and we do that now as part of our standard of care.”
Hersh spent nine years with the Air Force where he served at a San Antonio, Texas medical center. He described his proudest moment as providing critical services to civilians during the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, he was part of a team providing critical care to the sickest of people with a heart/lung machine for more than six months.
Hersh detailed young soldiers and airmen wanting to do more to help and willing to remain on call to serve the community.
“It was really that kind of service before self that we see in the military that we also see in medicine,” Hersh said. “I think it’s just a great opportunity for us as a community to help take care of the people who have been taking care of us.”
Lieutenant Col. Ashkan Angha, commander for the Recruiting and Retention Battalion in the Colorado Army National Guard, thanked the hospital and community for partnering with the Army. Aside from generating jobs, Angha noted that the Army endeavors to recruit more soldiers after enlistment dipped by 20,000 recruits last year.
“We are hurting as armed forces. We need everyone’s help, we need your help,” Angha said, adding that people who join the U.S. military are often influenced by friends, online searches and parents.
By joining the PaYS program, MRH commits itself to helping soldiers transition from active service to civilian life, Angha said.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, just over 3,100 veterans were recorded living in Montrose County, but this number may have increased, according to Montrose County Veterans Services Officer Sheldon Smith.
In fact, it’s a challenge to get a comprehensive count of veterans residing in Montrose from one source. Smith said approximately 3,300 veterans are documented as receiving Veterans Affairs services in the county. Outside of this figure, Smith estimates around 5,000 veterans live in the county.
The veterans service officer considers PaYS a “huge advantage” for veterans seeking internships or work, but also anticipates the program garnering more veterans into the community’s workforce.
Smith cited a veteran’s leadership skills and work ethic that comes from that military experience as potentially positive economic impacts for the Montrose economy. “They have some leadership skills and tend to be more active in the community, both for charities and for organizations in the area,” said Smith.
The partnership between the regional hospital and armed forces comes just a few days before Veterans Day. It also follows both Colorado’s and Montrose’s overwhelming support (87.9%) for Gold Star spouses in a voter-approved amendment on Tuesday. Amendment E will extend the property tax exemption for qualifying seniors and disabled veterans to the surviving spouse of a U.S. armed forces service member who died in the line of duty or veteran whose death resulted from a service-related injury or disease.
Smith hasn’t yet received community feedback on the amendment, but anticipates considerable relief for eligible residents in Montrose now that the amendment is permanently couched in the state’s constitution.
The amendment, similar to the PaYS program, could potentially attract more veterans to the community — both retired and still in the workforce — while stimulating the workforce. For example, the more veterans use the VA clinic in Montrose, the more people the clinic can employ.
“Every dollar that’s been in the community is passed around like four to seven times before it leaves and that’s helpful for the community as a whole,” Smith said.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.