Dr. Samuel Holmes, Montrose Regional Health’s newest specialist, aims to make life less painful for Montrose residents suffering from chronic issues. Some have been hurting for years.

Holmes will start seeing patients April 1 at MRH’s new Spine and Pain Center, one of the institution’s latest efforts to increase the services available to local residents who may otherwise drive to Grand Junction or Denver for care. 



