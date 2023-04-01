Dr. Samuel Holmes, Montrose Regional Health’s newest specialist, aims to make life less painful for Montrose residents suffering from chronic issues. Some have been hurting for years.
Holmes will start seeing patients April 1 at MRH’s new Spine and Pain Center, one of the institution’s latest efforts to increase the services available to local residents who may otherwise drive to Grand Junction or Denver for care.
“We’re seeing chronic spine pain, neuromuscular pain, musculoskeletal pain that hasn’t responded to your traditional treatments and therapies,” Holmes said of the new clinic.
Holmes said he plans to see patients quickly and often, currently booking appointments just a few weeks in advance and aiming for four-to-six-week follow-ups.
At the Montrose Forum on March 29, he explained to residents chronic pain can have more complex definitions, but in general, it’s pain that lasts longer than three months. Acute pain, the kind someone feels when they touch a hot stove, serves a purpose, he said.
“Unfortunately, chronic pain doesn’t have this vital protective function, it hinders,” he said, noting the condition can have physical and emotional consequences.
And it’s not rare by a long shot; roughly 20% of American adults experience pain most days or every day, according to a 2022 research article published by the International Association for the Study of Pain.
Holmes earned his medical and literal stripes in the Army, which he enlisted in at 19. He retired in February after 27 years and, after exploring options around the county, decided to move to Montrose with his wife Jenna, another veteran, and their three sons.
Holmes started his career as a medic, but progressed through medical school while in the service and eventually completed a residency and fellowship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.
He completed multiple tours overseas, but his last assignment was as director of the Interdisciplinary Pain Management Center at Madigan Army Medical Center in Fort Lewis, Washington.
While there Holmes worked with multiple specialists as part of a team to provide comprehensive care for patients, a model he hopes to emulate to a degree here in Montrose by taking a multi-disciplinary approach.
There’s a difference between the two methods. Holmes said interdisciplinary care is when all the practitioners are under one roof and collaborate as a team, working closely to address a patient’s various needs. While he said this is the ideal, it’s difficult and expensive to implement. Multidisciplinary care, instead, involves working with the same kinds of specialists, like physical and occupational therapists as well as psychologists, but not under the same roof.
Holmes is already building relationships with other providers who may be able to serve his patients.
When someone comes into his clinic with an issue like spine pain, the first step is to run tests like X-rays to see what might be causing it and what some possible diagnoses are. Then it’s time to make a plan.
“The typical model is you come to a chronic pain person, they give you an injection and a medication and that's it,” Holmes said. But he wants to be different.
He likes to take a conservative approach, looking first at possibilities like activity modification and strengthening exercises. But medication, and even surgery, are still on the table. In fact, a spine surgeon may join the team this fall.
“Any medication, any injection is not without risk, right? And so that's why we don't just jump right to medications and injections and things like that. That's why there's that spectrum of conservative to more invasive,” he said. But the right medications can still be very helpful for some patients.
However, Holmes doesn’t prescribe or manage opioids, though patients who are using these drugs to manage pain can still see him.
“The goal would be to improve their pain and function and quality of life with other treatments so that they can come off of those opioids with their primary care manager,” he said. Holmes also noted the addictive nature of these drugs and said those with dependency issues should seek separate treatment.
“If they're having pain issues that can benefit from our treatments, that's great,” he added. “We're not going to be able to treat that addiction, and they're not going to truly benefit from those treatments as much if they're not addressing that addiction through an addiction center.”
However, in response to a forum question Holmes did address another type of substance popular among Coloradans. And while he won’t prescribe marijuana or CBD, and said there isn’t much research on the subject, he has seen patients benefit from using these legal (for those over 21) substances and supports it.
Through MRH, Holmes already has connections with more traditional medical professionals including physical and operational therapists that can help patients with movement modification, as well as behavioral health providers who can help with the emotional effects of pain.
But he also believes there’s a place for resources like yoga, massage and acupuncture, options he discusses with his patients. He noted these are less likely to be covered by insurance companies.
Chronic pain, he said, can develop over years and won’t go away overnight. It may never completely go away. But his goal is to help patients get back as much functionality and quality of life as possible by using all the tools available to him.