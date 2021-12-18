For the third year, Mrs. Claus is making waves in Montrose, and 2,000 — 3,000 people are expected to descend upon the Museum of the Mountain West today to see her.
This year’s Mrs. Claus for a Cause is the biggest version of the event yet after Leah Cole, who dresses up as the Christmas matriarch, two years ago started the event in her own driveway in an effort to give free gifts to the children of Montrose.
At this year’s event, along with the free gifts (each child receives seven of them), families can have their photos taken with Santa, get a meal provided by caterer Luca’s Ravioli, and have their faces painted by Toadstool Face Painting, based in Crawford.
Local photographers Cylia Gardner and Lupe Herrera are recording the event in pictures and snapping photos of children with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Most of the efforts to pull this event together are provided by volunteers. At the event today, families will see elves, mythical creatures, and Disney princesses roaming the grounds, taking pictures with participants.
Cole pays for out of her own pocket about half of the event. The rest is donated. She hopes to continue to improve Mrs. Claus for a Cause each year.
“I’ve just asked for help from the community and have dropped boxes (to donate gifts for children) around town,” Cole said Friday as she hustled around the museum property.
Friday was a sort of precursor to the larger event. Like last year, Cole wanted Friday to be a quieter day, and she invited families with children who have special needs to attend.
“A lot of the families who have come today have said they’re excited because they’ve never been able to take their child to see Santa,” Cole said. “The kids were just so excited.”
Next year, Cole hopes to turn Mrs. Claus for a Cause into a non-profit that helps families of special needs children.
Nigel Hatcher was one parent who brought his daughter, Danielle, and her younger sister Kaylee to the Museum of the Mountain West on Friday. He heard about Mrs. Claus for a Cause through a friend at work.
“It’s just awesome,” he said of the event as his girls went through the line to receive toys and goodies.
Because Cole funds so much of the event out of her own pocket, and because it benefits such a large portion of the community, she has a crowdfunding campaign, which can be found by searching Mrs. Claus for a Cause on GoFundMe.com. She’s raised $1,200 of her $5,000 goal. Cole also has Venmo (@mrsclausforacause) and an account at Alpine Bank under the charity’s name.
The event today goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and attendees are asked to access the museum on Miami Road.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.