Santa Claus is coming to town on Sunday, just in time for Montrose’s annual Mrs. Claus for a Cause charity event. This year, things will be a little different due to social distancing recommendations.
The event’s organizer, Leah Cole, will attend as Mrs. Claus, joined by other Christmas characters like Olaf, Elsa, Anna and even the Grinch.
“10 a.m. to noon will be our special needs hour,” Cole said, explaining that these two hours would be devoted to children with special needs, ensuring no loud noises or flashing lights would make any attendees uncomfortable.
The event, free to the public, will open up to the rest of the community from 12-5 p.m.
“We’re giving everyone a thank-you bag so we can put everything in the bag, so they’re not touching anything,” Cole explained.
The event will be practicing social distancing, and Cole asks that participants bring face coverings and follow 6-foot guides she has set along the ground.
The door will provide masks to anyone who forgets theirs or needs one, however.
The charity event is organized as a walk-through experience.
When participants arrive, they will find around six photo cutouts for photos while waiting in line outside. Once inside, hot chocolate and treats will be provided.
From there, children will be able to pick out any activity book they like, as well as a box of crayons.
Cole said the event also has books that have been donated that are 100 percent free for the children, so they will have a variety of options to choose from.
“Next they get a free family photo with Santa, and me if they want,” Cole said.
“After that, they move to the next station where they get a free, hot meal for four. They get the pasta and salad in to-go containers, then they pick up their photos.”
After picking up their photos, the kids can choose any toy they want. Cole estimates about 2,000-3,000 toys will be available for the children to choose from.
“We plan on staggering the toys out every hour so that the people who come later don’t get worse toys,” Cole said.
Finally, on the walk out, an artist is going to be set up to draw children’s names. While Cole is excited for the coming event, she is trying to get all of the toys before Sunday.
“I wasn’t able to get the nonprofit stuff done in time, so I’m having to fund it myself,” Cole said. “If anyone wants to donate, that would be awesome, whether it’s money or toys.”
Anyone interested in donating can go to Mrs. Claus for a Cause website page, where they can follow the GoFundMe link, or the website itself.
So far, Cole has held a fundraiser at The Coffee Trader, where she invited Montrose to bring their children and pets to meet Mrs. Claus and the Grinch, an event that successfully brought in around 100 donations of toys.
Until Sunday arrives, Cole plans on getting all the toys she can for the charitable event.
Mrs. Claus for a Cause will be held at The Turn of the Century Saloon on 121 N. 4th St. from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
