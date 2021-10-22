Every two years since 2013, students across the state have been filling out anonymous surveys all about health and safety, which helps district officials make decisions about the needs of the district and apply for much-needed grants.
Middle and high school students in MCSD have already completed or will soon be taking the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, which spans health topics from dietary choices to drug use, mental health issues and risky behaviors.
Quantifying the needs of the district has made students and everyone else in the community more safe, District spokesperson Matt Jenkins said.
“Our community is safer now than it was eight years ago when we started taking the Healthy Kids Colorado survey because we were able to quantify the need,” Jenkins explained.
The district has opted out of administering questions about consent, which are new this year. The survey also includes questions about gender identity and sexual orientation.
Jenkins noted that students who identify on the LGBTQ+ spectrum have a higher propensity for self harm and suicide risk and the district is “duty bound” to keep kids safe regardless of orientation.
The survey is administered in partnership with the University of Colorado-Anschutz Hospital, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Education.
Parents can opt their children out of the survey, but the district is still actively encouraging as many students to answer the survey as possible. Students are also not required to skip over questions they do not wish to answer. The survey is completely anonymous.
The surveys have been administered already at Olathe Middle/High School and will be soon to the rest of the middle and high school students in the district. The surveys are administered electronically, which students use district-issued iPads to complete.
Results from the survey, which has been administered every other year in MCSD and around the state since 2013, have previously been used to target programming and provide quantitative data to support getting millions of dollars in grants for the district.
Less than one in four high school students had ever tried an electronic vaping product in 2013 in Region 10, which encompasses Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, Hinsdale and San Miguel counties. The amount of vaping teens in the region skyrocketed to 52% in 2015 according to the survey, which sparked the district to unroll an anti-vaping program and apply for grants to hire social workers.
The amount of students who were regularly vaping increased from 2015 to 2017, but the proportion of students who had vaped in the last 30 days and had ever tried electronic cigarettes dropped by more than five percentage points from 2017 to 2019.
The survey also asks students to share their experiences with bullying. Jenkins explained that the survey allows the district to quantify how students feel about sensitive topics and make decisions based on hard data.
“This survey allows us to quantify what our students actually are feeling when it comes to bullying,” Jenkins said. “There are direct questions regarding bullying so we can take a data driven approach to the decisions we make.”
Citing results from the survey, the district received over $600,000 in grants to pay for bullying prevention programming at the K-8 level. Dr. Jessica Beller, the district’s executive director of academic services, described the program as a “huge success.”
Jenkins added that results from the survey have provided quantitative evidence and helped the district obtain millions of dollars in other grants.
The survey is especially important this year to assess the effects of the pandemic. Beller said that during the abrupt shutdown in spring 2020, teachers and administrators were disconnected from students. Although many students were able to return to in-person learning in the fall of last year, staff may have been more focused on pandemic-related safety measures and mitigating the spread of the pandemic.
“Every family has been so impacted by the pandemic that we don’t even understand that ourselves, to know how to support families,” Beller said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.