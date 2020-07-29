Mountains surrounding Montrose are now drying out after a “potent” storm lashed the region over the weekend and on Monday.
The series of storms sent some debris tumbling onto Colorado 145 and, on backcountry passes and roads in San Miguel County, triggered closures and stranded vehicles for hours as road and bridge crews worked to clear a way down for them.
Close to two dozen people on foot near Bridal Veil Pass had to hike out, and the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office even sent out a drone to check for a person who was reported as climbing the Via Ferrata when Monday’s storm hit. The man was not located and is assumed to have made his way to safety.
Bridal Veil Road, Bridal Veil Trail and Via Ferrata were reopened Tuesday morning after closures. Last Dollar Road, which was closed over the weekend after several vehicles became stuck in the heavy rain, was reopened Monday morning.
Black Bear Pass and Imogene Pass also got soaked in the weekend’s monsoonal bounty and were closed.
Heavy rains wash debris over the mountain roads almost every year and San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said the conditions during the past few days should remind people to be cautious — and prepared — when they venture out.
“People need to be a little more careful and look at the weather forecast. If there is potentially bad weather, they need to do something different that day, rather than go up on Black Bear or Imogene,” he said Tuesday.
People also need to plan just in case they end up stranded for the day, or even overnight. Too often, though, Masters has seen people venturing out in just casual summer attire and footwear, with no supplies.
“You may have to walk out. You may have to spend the night. So think about that. … You can’t stop the weather,” he said.
“They had quite a bit of rain,” National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Charnich said Tuesday.
“There were several showers trained over the same locations. Telluride itself saw about 2-tenths to 4-tenths of an inch (Monday). There were some locations that had 6-tenths to 8-tenths of an inch, which definitely caused some problems with runoff.”
Even more rain fell toward Nucla and Naturita, where up to an inch showed on the radar. Toward Norwood, anywhere between 0.75 inches and 1.5 inches fell, per the National Weather Service.
“(Monday) was definitely our biggest day, as far as precip goes,” Charnich said.
On Sunday, about a half inch fell in the corridor between Telluride and Placerville, with a little less coming further west and north.
Saturday, July 25, was as well rainy, with 6-tenths to 8-tenths of an inch of liquid measured before “potent rain” hit the area on Monday and into Tuesday morning, Charnich also said.
A few more storms built up over the area Tuesday, when it rained briefly in Montrose in the afternoon. Additionally, the NWS issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of Montrose and Olathe, continuing south along the Uncomphagre Plateau; the warning said large hailstones and strong winds were possible.
The biggest storm in recent days for Montrose was on July 23, when about 3-tenths of an inch fell in town.
“We’ve had a few monsoonal storms,” said Charnich.
“But we’ll be drying out. The monsoonal push is going to be moving south and we’ll be drying out for a couple of days.”
Despite the recent rains, the area remains well below average, moisture-wise.
“Last year, we had a fairly wet late spring and early summer. We weren’t really dealing with a lot of drought. This time, it’s been so dry,” Charnich said.
“We are definitely still behind where we were last year.”
Masters’ agency continues to grapple with ever-growing use of his county’s backcountry roads.
In the past, he has suggested that Black Bear Pass be closed to vehicle traffic and that it would work better as a hiking trail than as a jeep trail.
“We are encouraging more people to hike, but that causes the parking lot to fill up. Some time, we are going to have to start charging like Disneyland, or like a national park. I don’t know what else we’re going to be able to do,” Masters said.
