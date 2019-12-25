Montrose doesn't always exhibit a huge amount of cultural diversity, but scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find people from all corners of the world who contribute to making Montrose a great place to live. In honor of this cultural diversity, and during the season of glad tidings no less, we sought out a few examples.
Scotland
There are a good number of Brits in Montrose, including at least one person from Wales and several English people. Scotland is represented by Ian Busby. Originally from Stirling, Busby’s family moved to Wick in the northeast of Scotland when he was seven. Busby lives in Montrose with his wife, Claire and their two children.
Busby has lived in Colorado for more than two decades, the last 12 of which have been in Montrose.
“We had friends in Denver who were from Montrose. When they moved back, we would come and visit and just fell in love,” Busby says. “Three years later we decided to make the move.” And how has it been? “We found a home here,” he says.
Busby is also proof that the Visit Montrose mantra of Stay Here, Play Everywhere is a good one. “We enjoy skiing and when we lived in Denver it was a trek down I-70,” he says. “Now, we ski in Telluride and the traffic is fine and the mountain is quieter. We are spoiled.” In fact the outdoors generally is a big draw for Busby and his family, and having so much within a 30-minute drive is a huge plus for the family.
As for Christmas, there aren’t that many huge cultural differences between Montrose and Scotland for Busby. Whereas turkey is the bird of choice for Thanksgiving, in the UK it takes pride of place at the Christmas dinner table. But Busby isn’t worried about having too much turkey. “We always have turkey for Christmas no matter what,” he says. As for other traditions he brings from home, Busby doesn’t hesitate: “Christmas crackers,” he says. “We always wear the paper hats that come inside the crackers around the dinner table. It’s a big deal for our family.”
Peru
Lidia Bond was just 32 when she relocated from Tacna, in the south of Peru near the border with Chile, to the US. A math and science teacher in Peru, she moved with her American husband and 18-month-old son. Bond has been a Spanish teacher at Montrose High School for 15 years. The family also has a daughter who was born in Montrose.
As for why the family moved to the US, the answer is a familiar one. “I wanted a better life for our family,” she says.
Bond says she misses the culture and specifically the food of Peru. “I miss Peruvian ceviche,” she says. “It is very different to Mexican ceviche.” She also misses dishes such as parihuela (a hearty fish stew) as well as chifa, Peruvian-influenced Chinese food.
Bond of course misses her friends and family, too, which can make Christmas a difficult time. “I often think about Christmas Eve and who will be gathering together and what they will eat,” she says. Bond tries to make it back to Peru as often as she can, and while Christmas is her favorite time to go home, so she can be with family, being a teacher, the longer break during summer is a more practical time to visit.
Christmas in Peru is more than a little different from the US, especially because summer started in the Southern Hemisphere just two days ago on Dec. 22.
As for Christmas in Montrose, Bond says her family brings the two cultures together. “My husband and son love empanadas,” she says. “We make savory sopaipillas, and we will have ensalada rusa (a kind of beet salad), but we will also have a turkey, which is not that common in Peru because it is expensive.”
Guadeloupe
Monique Gregory is a French teacher at Montrose High School. Born on the island of Guadeloupe, a French territory in the West Indies, Gregory has been in Montrose for more than three decades. Gregory used to return to Guadeloupe fairly regularly, but hasn’t been back to the island for six or seven years.
Like much of the Caribbean, Guadeloupe has a history of slavery, with the French bringing slaves in to work sugar cane fields. Today, this history shows though in many ways, including in the food, and that is one thing that Gregory misses a lot. “You could describe the food of Guadeloupe as creole cooking with a French accent,” Gregory says.
Something else that Gregory misses a lot is swimming in the crystal-clear waters of the Caribbean Sea. And much like the Peruvians of Tacna, the people of Guadeloupe spend time at the beach at Christmas.
“In Guadeloupe, we typically have a family gathering on Christmas Eve with Champagne and light snacks, and then a big meal on Christmas Day,” she says. “In France, the Christmas Day meal consists of turkey or a goose, but when I was a child, the centerpiece would be a large dried ham that is soaked to remove salt and served with pineapple.” While in France, meals are usually accompanied by wine, in Guadeloupe rum punch is common.
After more than 30 years, Christmas in Montrose for Gregory and her family is mostly American style but there are French touches here and there.
While Gregory misses the Caribbean Sea, growing up on an island can be a bit claustrophobic. “I enjoy the space and nature that Montrose offers,” she says. “I also like the people. The French are a little bit reserved, but here the people are more easy going.”
Thailand
Prangvalai Cooper (née Chotepanyawong) is from Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand. She left Thailand in 2003 with her husband Paul and moved around before arriving in Montrose in April 2015. Pang, as she is known to her friends, is a harpist and a ballet dancer.
Much like any other expat, there are things that Cooper misses from home, chief among them is the climate of Thailand and the food.
Christmas isn’t a huge deal in Thailand as the dominant religion is Buddhism (although there is no official state religion in the Thai constitution). Cooper, however, attended a girls’ Catholic school (her parents sent her to that school because they thought it would give her a better education) and a Christian university and as such Christmas played a part of her school life. “At school, we would attend church on Christmas Eve, but we were allowed to wear our own clothes instead of our uniform,” she says. “We also did secret Santa.”
For everyone else Christmas is essentially just another day, although being a big tourism destination “department stores, hotels and resorts would embrace Christmas and so there would be decorations everywhere,” she says.
In Montrose, Christmas Day for Cooper and her family is pretty much an all American affair. However, Pang isn’t the only Thai in the area, and so they gather together occasionally to cook Thai food and reminisce about home.
When it comes to Montrose, Pang likes how quiet and organized it is, especially compared to her hometown - the Chiang Mai metropolitan area has a population of nearly one million people. “The traffic in Chiang Mai is bad and not very organized, but in Montrose it takes me 15 minutes to get anywhere I need to go.”
Cooper is also concerned with her daughter’s schooling. “The school she is currently in has small class sizes compared to schools in my hometown,” she says. “There are also a lot of recreational opportunities for my daughter.”
And that is the tip of the cultural iceberg. Montrose is also home to people from the Philippines, Cambodia, Russia, Italy, Nepal, China, El Salvador and more.
