The man accused of biting off the fingertip of the Olathe police chief while resisting arrest has been formally charged with multiple counts of assault.
Francisco Lopez was arrested in late October.
He is accused of fighting with Chief Rogelio Pacheco when Pacheco responded to calls for help at an Olathe address. There, Lopez had allegedly threatened to harm a child and then allegedly tried to stab his father when the older man intervened.
Lopez allegedly charged at Pacheco when he arrived and struggled on the ground with him after Pacheco deployed a Taser. Lopez then allegedly bit Pacheco.
Lopez is also accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and of spitting at the deputy driving him to jail.
During his contact with law enforcement, Lopez reportedly said officers were getting what they deserved, a sentiment he again expressed during his first court appearance, while repeatedly interrupting proceedings.
Lopez has since been charged formally with first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury; first-degree assault causing disfigurement; second-degree assault on a peace officer-intent to cause serious bodily injury; second-degree assault on a peace officer-bodily fluid; third-degree assault on a first responder-bodily fluid; felony menacing; reckless child abuse; criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
He is due in court Dec. 3. Lopez was held on a $100,000 bond after law enforcement officers and members of his family stated in court they view him as dangerous.
