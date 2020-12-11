Multiple charges filed in sexual assault case

A Montrose man arrested last month after people who are now adults came forward to allege he sexually abused them when they were children was hit with a 42-count complaint.
According to Montrose Combined Court records, Michael B. Young, 51, was charged with 14 counts of felony-3 sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust; 14 counts of felony-4 sexual assault on a child and with 14 counts of an aggravated sexual offense, which is also a class-3 felony.
He is set for a hearing Dec. 31.
In March, three sisters reported through an advocate in Washington State that Young had sexually abused them while they were growing up in Montrose. Young’s arrest affidavit says because a woman — whose identity is redacted from the document — “was alive and would not allow them to come forward in fear she would lose custody of her children,” no complaint was made at the time.
In 2019, that woman died and the three sisters “gained the courage to come forward with details about the sexual abuse they have endured during their childhood lives,” Montrose Police Detective Mark Trimble wrote in the affidavit.
Since that time, another reported victim also came forward and told Trimble about alleged abuse.
All four provided Trimble with details about what allegedly happened. One disclosure was from 1997. Others pertained to conduct said to have been perpetrated at various times in years between 2006 and 2011.
The conduct is alleged to have involved several types of sexual abuse, all against children who were younger than 15 at the time.
Montrose Police Sgt. Michelle Berry previously characterized the case as one of “prolonged sexual assault that has been sustained through these victims’ childhoods.”
