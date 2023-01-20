Sheriff’s investigators earlier this week recovered multiple firearms and other items reportedly taken from a Montrose home. Within a day, they arrested three individuals on suspicion of involvement.

Roy Sory is suspected of second-degree burglary, theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions and violating a protection order that precluded him from having firearms. His bail was set at $25,000 cash-only and his next appearance is Feb. 2. Formal charges are pending.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

