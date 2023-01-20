Sheriff’s investigators earlier this week recovered multiple firearms and other items reportedly taken from a Montrose home. Within a day, they arrested three individuals on suspicion of involvement.
Roy Sory is suspected of second-degree burglary, theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, violation of bail bond conditions and violating a protection order that precluded him from having firearms. His bail was set at $25,000 cash-only and his next appearance is Feb. 2. Formal charges are pending.
Arrested with him was his girlfriend, Nicole Skowronek, who is suspected of theft and complicity. The court set her bail at $10,000 cash-only and she is also due for a Feb. 2 hearing. Formal charges are pending.
A third individual, Ryan Loomis, was arrested on suspicion of theft and complicity. His next court date is also Feb. 2, when he is due for formal filing of charges. Loomis is free on bond.
An arrest affidavit says Loomis owned a camper where a gun linked to the reported burglary was found, and that he said he hadn’t known it was there.
According to the document, on Monday, Jan. 16, a woman returned to her home in the 17000 block of 6550 Road, only to find her front door open and items on the back step. She did not proceed inside, but instead walked around to check her windows and called law enforcement. Her son-in-law arrived, but only went inside as far as the room where the woman and her husband kept the home’s gun safe.
That safe was missing, as were the guns in it — reportedly 25, according to a list the owners provided to law enforcement — and several thousands of dollars worth of gold and silver. An electric chain saw also was missing.
Mysteriously, a pile of cat food was on the front porch. The homeowners only had an indoor cat and did not feed it outside, plus the actual bag of cat food was missing. This small detail would later link the suspects to the scene, as the bag was allegedly found where they live.
The 6550 Road property also was burgled on Jan. 11, Sory's arrest affidavit notes. That time, someone stole several tools from the garage.
During the Jan. 16 response, Deputy Thomas Tonar located evidence that would help point the way to the suspects. He noted a dolly with a red paint transfer on it and other investigators reviewed a neighbor’s security camera footage, spotting on it a red pickup truck approaching the home. More than an hour later, the same truck was recorded leaving with what appeared to be a safe in its bed, the affidavit says.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, investigators discovered that an unrelated search warrant had yielded body camera footage of a red pickup truck that appeared to match up: a missing rear tailgate, extended cab, bent front bumper and white markings on the quarter panels.
The vehicle’s plate was visible on the body camera footage recorded during the earlier search warrant, which had been served at the 6725 Road address where Sory and Skowronek were known to stay.
According to Sory’s arrest affidavit, another deputy went to that address and confirmed a red Ford Ranger matching the description was parked there. He kept an eye on things while Tonar applied for a new search warrant.
Sory and Skowronek noticed the deputy, though, so he approached them. After deputies spoke with the pair, they spotted cat food in the truck bed and a tool similar to one of the stolen ones in plain view through the truck’s window.
Tonar obtained and soon served a search warrant, along with a sergeant, three investigators and two other deputies, as well as the MCSO Hight Impact Target Team.
Near the camper in which Sory and Skowronek were known to live, Tonar spotted a rifle scope and a cat food bag that matched the one missing from the 6550 Road address. The scope also matched one the homeowner had reported missing.
Tonar also saw “multiple catalytic converters” in front of the camper.
Another deputy forced entry into the camper. Inside it, Tonar and Investigator Brittany Martinez found 35 guns wrapped in blankets. The firearms were valued at more than $16,800, although not every gun listed had a value assigned to it.
Tonar would later estimate the value of all the items taken to be about $50,000.
Tonar wrote in the affidavit they also recovered items “consistent” with what was taken Jan. 16, including tools, a gun case, magazines, ammo, jewelry, coins, money, a knife and other items.
Deputies also had to force their way into another camper about 10 yards from the first. It was locked up so tightly that when the lock was forced, it pulled some of the siding away from the camper.
This camper allegedly belonged to Loomis, who reportedly told Tonar he was the only one with access to it. Tonar alleged finding two guns and two bags of ammunition in this camper. One of the guns was linked to the Jan. 16 burglary, according to the affidavit.
Loomis agreed to speak with Tonar even after being placed under arrest. The deputy said Loomis stated he did not know about the firearm, and that a woman he knew had visited him with two duffle bags the last time she came over several days earlier.
Tonar was dubious. “Due to the close proximity of (Loomis’) camper to the (other) camper, where a majority of the stolen items recovered were located …. I do not feel (Loomis) did not have knowledge of the stolen items,” the deputy wrote.
Sory and Skowronek were arrested on a traffic stop away from the scene.
“Our deputies did a tremendous job on the case,” MCSO Cmdr. Ty Cox said Thursday. “They were able to piece things together to locate several thousands of dollars worth of property in a timely manner.”
Sheriff Gene Lillard also praised deputies and investigators. “It was an outstanding team effort by MCSO patrol, the street crimes HITT and investigation division. A large amount of firearms were recovered, along with jewelry, family heirlooms, auto parts and miscellaneous items. I am very proud of our troops; they did an outstanding job,” he said.
Cox offered a general reminder to the public that property crimes of this nature are increasing. “The days of leaving our property unsecured are unfortunately behind us,” he said, urging people to be diligent about locking up and keeping a good record of their property.