The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority board explored using its existing balance to pay for a project’s horizontal site improvements during a work session on Wednesday.
Shelter Distilling, which plans to build a 23,000-square foot facility within Colorado Outdoors, is expected to request $700,000 for exterior infrastructure, which includes the grading and installation of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and other utilities.
The ask is not foreign to the MURA board — members have approved requests before to help kickstart projects such as Secret Creek’s new facility and the two Flex Buildings, which is expected to house up to 10 businesses.
MURA has accumulated promissory notes, which are loans from the City of Montrose, totaling $13 million as of January 10 and an expenditure total of $11.5 million.
Rather than adding additional debt, Brad Hughes, a MURA board member and Montrose County assessor, proposed using existing funds from MURA’s balance to help pay for Shelter’s site improvements.
“This board at some point has to find that point where we no longer can take on additional debt until we know that repayment is coming back,” Hughes said during the session.
Hughes later told the Daily Press that projects such as the Fairfield by Marriott hotel and Flex Buildings could take years to generate higher tax revenues that are expected to be used to repay the promissory notes. The project is using tax-increment financing revenues to pay off those expenditures.
Hypothetically, the MURA board could use $650,000 from its existing balance and borrow an additional $50,000 in promissory notes to cover the site improvements, City Engineer Scott Murphy said. This scenario would keep debt minimal and use cash flow from the existing account, which currently collects tax revenue from lots within Colorado Outdoors.
“It’s kind of whether you’re going to use cash or credit card,” Hughes said. “If I’ve got $50 in my pocket, and that’s the bill, I want to pay with my cash and I don’t want to use my credit card because I’ll have to pay it back later.”
It is the first time the MURA board has discussed the payment scenario and would mark a change from its previous approach, though Hughes said it isn’t clear if a cash-flow approach is a long-term solution.
The financial return on the $700,000 investment for Shelter Distilling is an estimated $4.4 million, said Bill Bell, city manager and MURA executive director.
Over the life of the urban renewal authority — up to 2042 —Shelter Distilling’s project could generate $2.2 million in sales tax, just over $500,000 in meal tax and $1.6 million from property taxes. .
After an estimated 18-month lag period, the payback period to MURA isis less than approximately seven years, Bell said.
A $4.4 million return on investment pays back nearly half of the MURA’s existing debt of $11.5 million, Bill said. He said MURA should base its decisions project-by-project.
“We can’t stop new projects that are coming in that are going to generate millions of dollars that are going to help us pay back (that debt),” Bell said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot if we say, ‘Until we see something over here get filled, no new contracts are coming in or construction projects are coming in.’ It’s not a good way to look at that. We have to be looking at the whole picture.”
The current estimated cost of the Shelter Distilling project is over $13 million. MURA does not assist with building costs, but can help cover financial needs for site improvements.
The board did not vote on the matter since it was a work session but plans to discuss it further during its June 2 meeting.
