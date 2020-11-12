MURA meeting provides update, revenue projections on URA project

A Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) meeting on Monday provided an extensive look at the development plan, upcoming projects and revenue projections for the Colorado Outdoors Urban Renewal Area project.
Mike and Graham Anderson of Anderson Analytics, based in Colorado Springs, conducted a presentation and financial “check-up” for MURA board members — Tad Rowan, Brad Hughes, Montrose City Council, with other board members not present.
City Engineer Scott Murphy filled in for MURA Executive Director Bill Bell, who is also the Montrose city manager.
An updated model of the development phasing and buildout showed a total of 555,000 square feet of non-residential, industrial and retail space, a “pretty substantial project,” Graham said.
Also, the Andersons modeled two developing hotels — one in stage 2, a second in stage 3 — for a total of 180 rooms, and on the residential side, the buildout should see 288 apartment units and 50 single family/townhome units.
The apartments, hotel and industrial space are expected to break ground in 2021 and 2022, at which point, Murphy said, once development is furthered, the board will then decide whether to issue additional promissory notes (or bonds) if requested from the developer. (Due to effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, developers were given a six-month extension on the hotel.)
Since the project is using tax increment financing (TIF) revenues — a financing method to stimulate economic development — to fund the project, locals in the community won’t see any increases on taxes they pay.
“At no cost to local taxpayers, it allows for public/private partnerships to develop areas that would otherwise go undeveloped,” Mayor Barbara Bynum told the Montrose Daily Press. “... the community wont see any changes to their tax.”
To date, MURA’s promissory notes (loans from the city) total $9.7 million. In terms of where the project stands now, if nothing more develops in urban renewal area, Stage 1 TIF revenues are projected to be $4.5 million (2021-2042), which won’t pay back the $9.7 million worth of notes, a “shortfall,” Graham added.
However, if upcoming projects in 2021-2022 are developed and completed, the figures change. Projected TIF revenues for those projects is $15.2 million, and including the revenues from Stage 1 ($4.5 million), the total should be $19.8 million. Though if the hotel doesn’t develop, that total drops to $14.5 million. (Revenues from the hotel include property tax, sales tax and lodging tax, all which would be used to repay the debt/public infrastructure.)
“This analysis is kind of conceptual right now,” Graham said during the meeting. “We’re looking at the financing pace of what these upcoming projects could support. It would be pretty pessimistic to assume no projects would develop after this upcoming phase.”
When moving to Stage 3, which includes revenues from all future development past 2022, the TIF revenues from all stages project to reach $56 million, covering a projected $40 million in promissory notes, additional financing capacities.
The Andersons presented analysis of projections should additional promissory notes be issued, but also offered another option in the form of bonds, though the timeline for those are more stretched out.
“One avenue out there is a bond to potentially repay some of the city’s debt because we’re kind of getting close to the amount that we have available to the URA,” Murphy said. “But a lot of bonds won’t be issued until there are tangible projects on the ground.”
The bond structure would occur at an 5.5% annual interest rate, and a subordinate series at 8%.
The Andersons presented options (notes, bonds); discussions are underway as to which is the best to finance the money being committed, though a handful of participants during the Zoom expressed confidence and interest in the notes model.
“The MURA promissory notes is a much more efficient approach for the project overall if the city is willing to continue to issue those notes at 4%,” Mike said. Graham agreed, stating that promissory notes are “a more efficient financing method than other typical urban renewal financing methods.”
Bynum added, “let’s not forget that 4%. Instead of paying that to a bond firm, we are paying that back to the citizens of Montrose. So that’s another advantage in addition to the lower rate and the pay-it-back as you can approach.”
Also, another discussion included how quickly and how much money MURA wants to continue to invest in the URA while they wait for a return on the investment, though this decision will be made much later.
Additionally, the target buildout date has been stretched to 2030 after previously being set to 2025. The initial date was “pretty aggressive,” Graham said.
The URA, if/once development of upcoming projects is completed accordingly, should provide Montrose with another location that fuels the local economy.
“I think that's been the vision all along. There's a lot of potential in this project,” Bynum said. “Despite the hiccup that COVID has caused, I think we're gonna continue to see businesses that want to invest in the URA, and that money is going to come back and invest in the community.”
“The Colorado Outdoors URA, once it's completed, should meet not just one, but several of the economic development goals of urban renewal, namely primary job and business creation, housing development, tourism — all in addition to local tax generation,” Graham said.
“This urban renewal project is actually pretty unique in that you facilitate the industrial and apartment development in the earliest phases of the project,” he later added.. “... it’s kind of satisfying to see a project addressing so many of the economic development goals of urban renewal.”
The meeting did not serve as a request from the URA board for additional funding, Murphy confirmed, but rather was a follow up for the MURA board to see progress, models and projections of the planned 25-year project.
Though additional funding could be issued by the MURA board if the upcoming phase gains momentum — a key component that could help the project, Graham said — TIF revenue accrued from those projects would cover the notes, or bonds, issued, according to model projections.
