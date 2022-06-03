The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority board approved a development agreement with Shelter Distilling during a meeting on Thursday.
The agreement stipulates MURA agrees to provide up to $700,000 for site improvements — paving, lighting, gutter, sidewalks, striping, drainage and more — and Shelter Distilling commits to building its 23,000-square-foot distillery, brewery and kitchen within the Colorado Outdoors campus.
The project has an estimated cost of $13.1 million, and Shelter Distillng’s owners and founders are targeting winter 2023 to complete construction and open the facility.
The board agreed to use its existing cash balance to pay for the site improvements rather than seek promissory notes, which are loans from the city. The promissory note amount commitment, as of May 9, is above $13 million with expenditures over $11.7 million.
MURA’s current cash balance is approximately $475,000, said Bill Bell, city manager and MURA executive director.
The balance is short of Shelter’s request of $700,000, though MURA expects to collect additional tax revenue from lots within the campus until payment is required for the site improvements. MURA is collecting tax revenue from the entire 170-acre urban renewal area (URA) boundary, which includes undeveloped lots, final platted lots and buildings that have been developed.
That revenue would lessen MURA’s need to pull from the unencumbered $375,766 in promissory notes, from projects that came in under budget.
City Engineer Scott Murphy said it is “probable” and “likely” that the board will not need to pull from the unencumbered balance — Shelter will be constructing its facility well into 2023, leaving MURA with an additional year of tax revenue collection.
Also, the $700,000 is not issued up front. Once construction is complete, the contractor will request reimbursement, and MURA will make its payment when its balance is potentially at or around $700,000.
The decision to use its existing cash balance marks a change from MURA’s previous approach. Before Thursday, the board had been using loans from the city to pay for site improvements, but the possibility of using available funds it has collected through tax revenue was broached during a work session last month.
Montrose County Assessor and MURA board member Brad Hughes proposed using existing funds rather than add to MURA’s existing debt. Other board members were amenable to that proposition, helping lead to Thursday’s approval.
Bell said future projects seeking incentives above $150,000 would likely require promissory notes because MURA is spending its existing balance to pay for Shelter Distilling’s site improvements.
Other MURA meeting notes• The board approved a Land Use Restriction Agreement and Grant Contract with Colorado Creative Industries. It is part of the Colorado Community Revitalization Grant and is intended for interior improvements at the Flex Buildings. The grant total is $2 million and allows MURA to lend grant funds to the Flex Buildings owners to pay for the interior improvements rather than request additional incentives. It also is expected to help keep rental rates low for tenants at Flex.
• Murphy and Bell during the meeting said they suspect the planned Fairfield by Marriott hotel within Colorado Outdoors could open before the Christmas season in 2023. The project broke ground for on-site construction last week and contractors could start stacking the modular sections onto the first level this summer or early fall, Murphy said. Once the modular sections are set, utility and exterior work is conducted to complete the project.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.