The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority on Tuesday passed the first phase of a housing project seen as helping establish workforce housing.
The Southern Multi-Family Housing Project will bring four apartment buildings with 96 total units to the 21-acre lot in the Colorado Outdoors development. Construction is expected to be completed at the end of 2021, and units will vary from studio sizes to two-and-three bedroom units. The apartments are part of Phase I, and following phases will bring townhomes and single-family homes to the development.
“Response to a 2016 citizen survey conducted by the city concluded that the No. 1 issue facing the community is a shortage of housing,” the City of Montrose stated.
The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority’s(MURA) project vision states that potential businesses and employer recruiting combined with high prices and low housing inventory has led to a housing crunch for locals and those looking to relocate to Montrose.
"This is really going to help our employers in our community," Montrose City Manager Bill Bell said. "A lot of employers are trying to recruit employees into Montrose, but there is no place for them to live. A lot of them are commuting to Montrose from other communities. They have told us they prefer to live in Montrose.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum said that because the apartment buildings are factory-built, construction will be quicker than usual. The apartments will also be market-rate (between an estimated $700 for a studio and $1,400 for a three-bedroom), meaning they will not have income qualifications for renters.
“We know that we have a crunch for rentals in our community,” said Bynum. “Bringing in 90 new units will have a huge impact.”
The four buildings will cost a total of $16 million, and MURA estimates that construction sales tax will bring in $288,000 in revenue, plus an estimated ongoing $80,000 gross revenue and $60,000 net revenue from apartment property taxes, as well as the creation of property management and construction jobs.
During Tuesday’s meeting, MURA also approved an agreement with Range Development. “Developer Kurt Soukup of Range Development will invest $16 million into the construction to go along with about $4 million investment in public infrastructure to support the project,” stated the City of Montrose. “This includes roadways with water, sewer, storm sewer, power, gas, and communications utilities.”
“It’s really an exciting project because he’s looking at a huge investment into the development, we haven’t seen new market rate apartment construction in a long time,” Bynum said. “That kind of capital infusion into our community is fantastic.”
Before construction of the apartment buildings can begin, public infrastructure such as streets and sewers must be added to the development. For the apartment project, the city will extend North Sixth Street west from Grand Avenue.
On Tuesday, MURA and Montrose City Council voted in separate meetings to approve development agreements for the apartments, and for a 90-room Fairfield by Marriott hotel.
Bell announced the progress of the Fairfield by Marriott hotel (to be built at the north end of the Colorado Outdoors development), as well as the housing project during The Forum public meeting Wednesday.
For the hotel, the developer Lamont Companies will invest $14 million. The MURA is investing about $600,000 in public infrastructure in support of the project, including parking, curb and gutter, sidewalks and landscaping, according to information from the city, which is waiving building permit and utility connection fees, each amounting to $82,000. The city incentive package also includes $55,000 from the Office of Business and Tourism, which will help with building infrastructure for signage.
"We are very pleased to get this approval along with our partners. We think the Montrose community and region will greatly benefit from the new projects; from the construction work to the ongoing employment, to the new housing opportunities," said Colorado Outdoors President David Dragoo, in a statement provided by the city.
The apartment project and the hotel construction are expected to begin later this year, with the hotel to be completed in 2022.
Updates and more information about MURA and the housing development can be found at cityofmontrose.org.
McKenzie Moore is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.