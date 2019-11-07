The man accused of bludgeoning his mother to death more than two years ago remains in state custody, pending a finding of legal competency.
Karsten Persson’s case came up for a status conference Monday, and is and is now scheduled for a status conference on Feb. 4, 2020. He was charged with first-degree murder.
Liv Åse Wall Persson, 71, was found dead in her bed in October of 2017. Police responding to a friend’s request to check on her discovered Wall Persson’s body, but her son, who reportedly had been staying with her, was nowhere to be found.
A pathologist determined Wall Persson had suffered severe, fatal head trauma.
Police were able to track Karsten Persson to Ohio, where authorities had arrested him on traffic matters.
Persson, who according to prior testimony was on the FBI’s watch list for allegedly attempting to join ISIS in 2015, reportedly told Montrose detectives his mother and brother were manufacturing benzene and poisoning him with the chemical.
Persson was in January deemed incompetent to stand trial. If mental health professionals deem he has been restored to competence, the case against him could proceed.
