The case against a Grand Junction man accused of mailing law enforcement agencies threatening letters appears to be headed toward resolution.
Daniel A. Gallegos was federally indicted last year for sending interstate communications containing threats. He is accused of mailing graphic rape and murder fantasies concerning girls and women ages 15 – 30 to a sheriff’s office in Florida and to the Seattle Police Department. The letters appeared to refer to such locations as Delta County and Moab, Utah, although these were written in correction fluid.
United States District Court records show a disposition was reached on Nov. 19; the notice of disposition does not contain further details, but followed after Gallegos’ bid to bounce the indictment failed.
Gallegos through his attorneys argued that the alleged communication did not identify specific women and in any event, did not threaten law enforcement.
The letters attributed to Gallegos express a wish to kidnap, sexually assault and murder young women, and that is too vague to constitute an actual, identifiable victim pool, an April motion to dismiss the case argues.
Because the letters do not show an intent to commit crimes against identifiable groups or individuals, they do not meet the legal definition of a “true threat” and accordingly, are protected speech, regardless of who wrote them, Gallegos’ attorneys argued.
United States District Judge Christine Arguello rejected the bid to toss the indictment.
“Although the only factual assertions of record are the bare bones allegations of the indictment, both Mr. Gallegos and the government’s briefing have proffered additional facts that help develop and frame the issues before the court,” Arguello wrote in a Sept. 4 order.
“Neither side objected to the authenticity or accuracy of those proffers and thus, the court accepted that: Gallegos mailed letters from Grand Junction to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and the Seattle Police Department, and that these letters stated a homicidal ideation surrounding young women, as well as list ‘certain preparatory steps’ that he would need to undertake before putting his plan into action.”
The letters state: “I am currently having a lot of trouble with my homicidal ideation. I don’t know why. I’m just obsessed with murder.”
The letters also spell out how the writer would prepare his van to hold women captive and steps the writer would take to conceal his crimes.
Gallegos was linked to the letters through barcoding on postage stamps, which pointed the FBI to a stamp kiosk in Grand Junction. Surveillance footage at the kiosk purportedly shows Gallegos making a purchase and the credit card used to buy the stamps on the letters came back to him, according to the indictment.
Arguello in her order took note of a post-script in the letters, which warned law enforcement that the writer isn’t joking and informed them that the “clock’s ticking.”
The court documents also say in a footnote that the letter writer mailed a third letter to a TV station in Denver that says: “A game is commencing! Police in the Seattle Police Department and the sheriff in Bradford County Florida are going to be trying to find a disturbed individual who plans to murder countless young women. You get to play, too! Hear this, Colorado is a fun place to play!”
Under U.S. Code, someone who sends communications with “any threat to kidnap any person, or any threat to injure the person of another” has committed a crime.
In determining whether such communication is a “true threat,” courts consider whether the people who hear or read the threat would reasonably consider an actual threat has been made, Arguello said in her order.
Case law is murky when it comes to interpreting the specific boundaries of “particular individual or group of individuals,” except in instances of statements so vague that the intended target cannot be identified.
Gallegos’ attorneys contended that is the case with the letters in question, and offered a previous case in support of their argument, but Arguello found it “unpersuasive.”
She examined cases in which a “true threat” has been found against large, non-specific groups. Among those cited by the judge was a case from the 1990s in which a defendant told an attorney it would be easy for him to shoot up a post office and that people would be hurt if the case didn’t go his way.
Arguello also referred to the 2017 conviction of a North Carolina woman who had posted about a “killing spree” event to be held Sept. 14, 2012, in Littleton. The woman invited people to join her in killing as many people as possible in the Colorado town — home to Columbine High School, where 13 people were murdered in 1999.
Arguello noted the appeals court had affirmed the woman’s conviction, because the threats had referred to the community of Littleton.
The judge said she couldn’t find as a matter of law that the threats to abduct, rape and murder young women failed to meet the legal requirement of an identifiable victim.
“The universe of individuals meeting that definition, in particular within the threatened communities of Seattle and Bradford County (and, if necessary, Colorado) is finite and that group can be further delimited by their proximity to Mr. Gallegos’ location and that of his van, which he specified would be the locus of the crime,” Arguello wrote.
If a “true threat” can be found to have been made against the entire town of Littleton, Gallegos’ alleged threat to murder people in his own community is an even narrower pool of potential victims, her order explains.
Further, the officers who received the letters found them sufficiently threatening to women in their communities that they alerted federal authorities, so a jury could conclude Gallegos meant to be taken as a threat, Arguello said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
