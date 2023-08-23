The body of Jonas Najar Jr. bore no stippling, gunpowder or soot, a forensic pathologist testified Tuesday, near the beginning of Mark Miller’s second-degree murder trial.
Miller, through counsel, says he acted in self-defense during a Sept. 5, 2022 encounter with Najar on O74 Road, which ended with Najar, 41, dead on the ground in front of his vehicle.
According to Miller’s arrest affidavit, he was walking his dog at the time of the encounter. He told investigators Najar had gotten out of his vehicle and assaulted him prior to the shooting. Miller reportedly left the scene in order to get better cell phone reception and was arrested after further interviews. He is now free on bond.
Dr. Dean Havlik, the Mesa County pathologist who performed Najar’s autopsy, testified that he examined the body before washing it free of debris that could conceal injury, and after. Neither time did he observe stippling — also called tattooing — which is when gunpowder leaves burn marks on skin and which indicates a close-range injury.
“There were no other significant injuries,” Havlik said, when Assistant District Attorney Jessica Waggoner asked if he saw any scrapes indicative of an altercation.
Havlik said he also looks for evidence like soot from a gun barrel and the presence of gun powder; he found none. Nor did toxicology reports turn up any drugs or alcohol in Najar’s system, he later testified.
Havlik said Najar’s cause of death was a gunshot that entered under his right eye and exited the back of his head. The manner of death, he said: “Homicide.”
Homicide is a medical term in this instance, meaning simply death caused by another, and pathologists do not attach criminal liability through a finding of homicide.
Earlier Tuesday, Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Julie Knapp, an expert in stippling, testified that she had test-fired the 9mm reportedly used in the shooting, as did a right-handed colleague, and that the casing submitted to her lab as part of the case had been fired from the same weapon. The witness explained that if there is no stippling, a gun has not been fired at close range.
Knapp likened it to spraying a bottle of window cleaner: The closer the bottle is held to the window, the more of the cleaner will be left on it. Once the person spraying the cleaner is too far away — about 3 feet — not even the mist will mark the window.
During cross-examination, the agent said variables such as how much scene disruption occurred would present variables to her findings, and that without video evidence, it was not possible to say who was holding the gun. She also reviewed Najar’s autopsy photos from before he was washed off and after. She said she saw no stippling or dispersed gunpowder on Najar’s face.
When defense attorney R. Scott Reisch asked the witness if she disagreed, then, with the findings of the defense expert on firing distance, Knapp said she did disagree. (The defense experts typically testify when the defense presents its case and had not done so Tuesday morning.)
Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Brailsford later testified he’d estimated a firing distance of 6 to 8 feet, based on where he found a bullet casing in the road.
Not all of Brailsford’s testimony matched that of another witness, with respect to who performed CPR on Najar after he was found lying in front of his Jeep.
Waggoner called to the stand local ranch hand Jody Haskell, who worked with Najar, and had expected to meet up with him at their employer’s “headquarters” on O74 Road for the day’s work.
Haskell testified that when he first saw Najar early Sept. 5 of last year, Najar was in a good mood, and that was typical. As they headed in separate vehicles to the worksite, Najar stopped for gas in Olathe; Haskell proceeded to O74.
“I waited for him, it seemed like forever,” said Haskell.
As Haskell drove to the worksite, he saw a pick-up truck pulled over, its driver talking to a man he said was Miller. “They went their separate ways,” testified Haskell, who also said he didn’t think there was anything odd, and that he did not stop to speak with Miller.
At the headquarters, Haskell waited for Najar, but then received a call from their boss that the man’s daughter was stranded in town with car trouble. Haskell drove down the road, headed to help her. That is when he saw Najar dead on the ground.
Reisch pushed Haskell as to Najar’s mood, asking whether Najar had any stressors in his life at the time, and specifically asking whether Najar had ever “apologized in advance” if he were to lose his temper, because that would be due to stress.
“Most people have stress,” Haskell said, and he was not aware of such a statement.
Haskell said he had arrived upon the scene at about the same time as a Colorado State Patrol trooper.
“The state patrol was losing his mind, didn’t know what he was doing. Then he had me help him do CPR,” Haskell testified. Although he was not certified in CPR, Haskell said he knew some and helped out. He characterized the trooper as “more panicked than anyone should be,” but that he himself was in shock. “A good friend of mine was laying on the ground dead,” Haskell said.
The witness also said he was able to make a call to his boss from his cell phone.
Under cross-examination, Haskell confirmed he had a felony conviction, which the judge later told the jury was only to be used as to credibility.
When Brailsford took the stand, his testimony told of a potentially dangerous scene where there could still be an active shooter and that he had reacted accordingly.
He’d taken the call because sheriff’s deputies were short-handed that day and he thought he could get there sooner. Brailsford said he arrived to no one else on the scene and that he could not locate a firearm that might have indicated a circumstance such as suicide. He therefore treated it as an active shooter scene, proceeding carefully to Najar, with his gun out, scanning the foliage for possible threats.
“I wasn’t going to just add myself to the victim list,” Brailsford said. It took between 30 seconds and a minute to reach Najar: “It felt like an eternity.”
Brailsford said he performed CPR until paramedics arrived and while he was waiting for them, a person he identified as Edwin White arrived, attempting to help, as did another man, apparently Haskell, although the sergeant gave the name “Hewett.” Two others came into the scene on a side-by-side, and they were less pleasant about leaving when he ordered them to, Brailsford said. Haskell, however, approached the situation with an attitude of “what can I do to help,” the trooper later said.
However, no one helped him perform CPR, because they were not certified, according to Brailsford’s testimony.
He also said when White arrived, the man had a gun which obviously worried him, and he made White put it on the hood of the jeep “for my safety and sanity.” The gun was taken to the sheriff’s office, but is not the weapon used in the shooting.
Brailsford said he found a brass casing in the road and, because CSP does not typically investigate shootings, he used a piece of paper weighted with a rock to mark the location. The trooper also documented skid marks in the loose gravel of the winding O74 Road.
Reisch would later attempt to introduce as evidence items from Najar’s wallet he contended pointed to stress: evidence Najar was on release from the federal system and possibly facing deportation. At the time, however, the only testimony about those items were the pathologist’s reference to having collected Najar’s wallet, and Havlik was not the witness to use to get in character evidence, District Judge Keri Yoder ruled.
She allowed Najar’s ID to be admitted, with his address redacted, since it was relevant to proving he is the decedent, but the other documents in Najar’s wallet were “more problematic.” According to how they were described in court, these showed his federal inmate status and that he was under treatment for various issues.
Reisch argued these items proved Najar was under enough stress to snap.
“This is character evidence in a lot of different forms,” the judge said, ultimately rejecting Reisch’s argument that the rules of evidence allowed its introduction through Havlik’s testimony.
“This is an attempt to get in prior bad acts by a card,” Yoder said.
Havlik's and other testimony continued Tuesday afternoon, after the Daily Press' deadline. The trial was to also continue Wednesday