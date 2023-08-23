The body of Jonas Najar Jr. bore no stippling, gunpowder or soot, a forensic pathologist testified Tuesday, near the beginning of Mark Miller’s second-degree murder trial.

Miller, through counsel, says he acted in self-defense during a Sept. 5, 2022 encounter with Najar on O74 Road, which ended with Najar, 41, dead on the ground in front of his vehicle.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

