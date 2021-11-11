Montrose’s Museum of the Mountain West, coming off a busy summer, has received $18,000 from a Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grant.
Museum of the Mountain West is one of 79 recipients in Colorado. The grants were provided by Colorado Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The museum plans to use the funds to search for a deputy executive director, said Richard Fike, the museum’s executive director.
“We’re looking for somebody to help me because I’m up there in years and we need somebody to help me or take over and run the museum,” Fike said.
Fike, who founded Museum of the Mountain West in 1977 and is a retired historical archaeologist, said museum visitation has been substantial since early summer 2021.
“We were getting 70 to 90 people all summer each day,” Fike said. “We’re getting that many people coming through here so we need help. I need help as the executive director and this is going to help relieve some of that heavy volume.”
Fike said he “isn’t sure” when he might be ready to end his time as executive director, but the hope is the new deputy executive director can eventually be promoted to his current position.
The museum board, in the early search process, has discussed filling the position with someone that has a “museum background” and college experience, particularly in the historical field, Fike said. The initial plan is to make the hire around the beginning of 2022.
The new deputy executive director, under Fike’s guidance as executive director, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the museum, in addition to planning and executing museum and visitor services, including special exhibits and programs.
The new hire is also expected to keep pace with developments in the museum field and provide annual and long range development plans for the museum.
The addition is expected to help Fike soften his workload, but also aid the museum in efforts to add volunteers or seek out funding opportunities.
“We need volunteers badly to do guided tours,” Fike said. “...We’re really needing volunteers that love history, love the West.”
The museum, known for its guided tours, pivoted to self-guided tours, as well as condensed tour groups, in 2020 following requirements to adhere to safety protocols during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been able to resume guided tours this year, though that’s been dependent on the availability of volunteers.
Visitors from other countries have returned this year, Fike said, in addition to out-of-state visitors in the U.S. Visitation is still prominent, but has slowed since early October.
Travelers have been able to view the museum’s new acquisitions, which includes a saddle, made in Dallas, and historic furniture that the museum plans to add to its building.
Fike said the museum has plans to start releasing a newsletter that provides up-to-date information on acquisitions and other museum information. People can sign up for the newsletter by providing their email address at the museum.
Additional donated funds could allow the museum to expand the gift shop and display area on the east side of the building, Fike added. Expansion is a primary focus, particularly with some of the museum’s exhibits.
(Mailed donations can be sent to Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose, CO 81401. Visit museumofthemountainwest.org to make a donation online.)
Earlier this year, the museum was featured in the January 2021 edition of True West magazine, which features “must-see” attractions as voted on by readers and historians. Fike and the museum were also winners of two Reader’s Choice Awards: Best Western History Collector and Best Preserved Re-Created Pioneer Town.
Fike said funds from the grant will eventually run out during the process, but added they’ll help “a great deal.”
“We’re very appreciative of the grant,” Fike said. “It really helps.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press