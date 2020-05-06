Richard Fike is used to busy springs and summers, when visitors from around the world flood the Museum of the Mountain West, and students from local schools arrive for field trips.
Down at Rio Grand Avenue and West Main, the Montrose County Historical Museum is also accustomed to the annual glut of field trips and visitors coming into the historic train depot to have a look around at artifacts and exhibits, or to meet up for walking tours.
But these are not usual times, and the museums are struggling to stay afloat as the pandemic declared over COVID-19 has slowed revenue streams to a trickle — or less. Museum representatives are making public appeals for donations.
“Financially, it’s been a blow,” said ZillaMay Brown, a board member of the Montrose County Historical Society, which operates the downtown, seasonal museum. The building usually opens this month but has not yet been able to do so, and it was not able to hold its annual fundraising yard sale. No visitors equates to no income.
“ … Expenses go on, whether you are open or not. Just to keep operating expenses paid, donations would be really helpful,” Brown said.
Fike, who founded the Museum of the Mountain West at the corner of Miami Road and east U.S. 50, was able to open on Monday, with several precautions against the virus in place.
“It’s going to take time,” Fike said. “We’re needing financial donations to keep going, but we’re optimistic.”
Brown said the Montrose County Historical Museum is not eligible for some types of aid that has been made available to other nonprofits during the pandemic, since it is not providing services and resources deemed essential.
It is still valuable, Brown said.
“Part of it is like other cultural things. It depends on the value you place on it, but there’s also an economic value. We have tourist visitations in the summer and we have local schools, generally, that have their end-of-the-year field trips to the museums during the month of May, but of course, that won’t happen this year, either,” she said.
“There’s a lot of non-financial loss that families of children do not receive that part of their education, the local connection to their community.”
Fike’s sprawling museum boasts of more than 150,000 Old West artifacts and several vintage buildings, including the German Lutheran church that once graced South Park Avenue, and the Second Empire home that used to sit where the Coffee Trader now is on South Fifth Street.
“We’re open, but we’re practicing all the requirements — masks and taking the temperature of people that come in,” Fike said.
“We’re going through proper procedures, which I think is important at this point. The hardest thing is the utilities and all of that are costing a lot of money. We’re struggling a little bit. We’re hoping to get some financial support.”
The museum is limiting guests to nine at a time, plus one tour guide, to adhere to state limitations on the number of people who can gather at one place.
“We’re featuring outside tours, where they can walk around and see the exhibits,” Fike said.
People can tour interior exhibits in groups of six at a time, while practicing proper social distancing.
“I think we can make it work,” Fike added.
For the month of May, the museum is offering a special rate of $10 per adult. Admission is $5 for those younger than 18. The Museum of the Mountain West is open from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Saturday at 68169 Miami Road.
Fike expects a dip in visitation this year, because of the pandemic. Last year, his museum drew visitors from about 50 different countries; he doesn’t think he’ll see as many this year.
“What we really miss are the schools. We had about 15 schools scheduled this spring and they all canceled. That hurts our revenue,” Fike said.
Fike additionally is down in volunteers, since many of his longtime volunteers are in the age group that has been instructed to stay home as much as possible because of COVID-19.
The museum also lost out on grant funding that was to help restore two historic homes on the property. It is continuing to seek historic furnishings for the home and also welcomes the help of woodworkers who might be able to do some work on the Second Empire house.
Donations may be mailed to Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, Montrose, CO 81401, or visit museumofthemountainwest.org to make a donation online.
“We’d really appreciate help,” Fike said.
The Montrose County Historical Museum is awaiting word from the City of Montrose and Montrose County about when it might reopen the doors and when it might be able to resume historical walking tours and other activities.
In the meantime, the board is seeking donations, which can be made by mail to MCHS P.O. Box 1882, Montrose, CO 81402 or by PayPal at www.montrosehistory.org.
The museum board understands why it cannot open the site at this time, Brown said.
“We understand completely why it’s necessary, and we support it because it’s important that we not endanger others. No matter how brave we individually may feel, it’s important we don’t take a chance and risk other people,” she said.
“This is our community and we care about it deeply.”
The Ute Indian Museum, part of History Colorado, is also closed due to COVID-19. History Colorado has scheduled a number of remote and virtual activities, including weekly opportunities through Hands-On History@Home, and virtual field trips. Visit the Ute Museum’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/uteindianmuseum/.
History Colorado is soliciting stories about how COVID-19 is affecting people’s lives and has launched a survey at historycolorado.org/covid-19. The site also furnishes a template for keeping journals and offers ways to submit these, as well as photos and videos.
Although History Colorado properties are closed at this time, its State Historical Fund has been awarding grants, including more than $1.12 million to ongoing projects throughout the state, and has maintained its technical support for previously awarded projects.
