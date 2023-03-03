Over the last two weeks multiple schools held their spring concerts at the Montrose Pavilion to show off their choirs and bands.
The first concert was held on the evening of Feb. 22 as the Montrose High School Choir presented their show "The Sound of Silence." Music teacher at MHS, and director of the choir concert, Victoria Olson worked with collaborative pianist Kenadee Hadlock to put together a night of peaceful melodies and beautiful harmonies.
This is Olson’s first year at MHS, and she told the Daily Press: “I love it. The more that I get to know the students the more enjoyable the job becomes, and it’s great to see we’ve been able to build it together, which has been really cool.”
However, the real treat of the night was the talent of the students themselves. Five school choirs performed at the Feb. 22 show. After a brief performance by three soloists Gabrielle Lewis, Violet Noel, and Ashley Whitcomb asking audience members to please turn off their phones the Women’s Choir performed, followed by the Men’s Choir.
The High Frequency Choir then performed songs that fit their theme, such as a rendition of The Beatles "Because."
Olson clarified that the students were interested in doing acapella music, where a singer or choir performs without any musical accompaniment, stating “those have been some of the most enjoyable projects that we’ve done together.” While there was some piano and small band accompaniments, some of the performances were indeed acapella.
The show finished with performances by the high school’s Vocal Effect and Chamber Choirs.
A week later, on March 1, the MHS band program members showcased their flair. The MHS Band concert was sponsored by San Juan Eye Center and featured performances by the MHS Intermediate Jazz Band, Symphonic Band, and Wind Ensemble.
The band program is coming off of a lot of wins this school year. According to Sheridan Loyd, Director of Bands for MHS, not only did the Pride of Montrose Marching Band place within the top 10 4A bands of the state but the Winter Guard’s 2023 show "The Wheel" placed fourth at the Legacy Winter Guard Competition. Winter Guard scored within a point of second place.
For the first time MHS’ Advanced Jazz Band was one of only two high school jazz bands in the state selected to perform at the 2023 Colorado Music Educators Association Music Convention.
One of this band's Wind Ensemble students, Vance Couturier, was accepted into the 2023 Colorado All-State Band in the first trumpet section. MHS also had 20 students accepted into the Western Slope Honor Jazz Bands this year.
Their theme for the spring concert was "Historical Sketches," performing symphonies that touch on events such as Pearl Harbor.
Montrose’s middle schools also shone with talent this past week.
Centennial Middle School held a benefit concert for Montrose Animal Shelter on Feb. 28, sponsored by the Private Limo Company.
At the beginning of the spring semester, students researched local charities and organizations. After students explained why they thought a certain charity was important, they all voted on one to collect donations for through their concert.
“It all started from a desire to inspire kids to have more ownership in their music-making as well as to be more involved in their community,” said Centennial vocal teacher Aspen Bue.
According to Cameron Beauchamp, band director at Centennial, the concert alone raised $750 for the local animal shelter, and Chow Down donated seven bags of dog and cat food for the cause.
“The band and choir prepared pieces centered around this theme with songs such as ‘We Won't Stop Dreaming’, ‘Be the Change!’, ‘Homeward Bound’, and "’You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to,” said Beauchamp. “Their talents shone as they learned how to use their gift of music as a gift for their community.”
On March 2, Columbine Middle School also held a band and choir concert at the Pavilion for an evening of fun and talent. The show featured performances from their sixth, seventh, and eighth grade choirs and bands.
Olathe High School has also been flying high with its musical talent. Kenneth Cotter, choral director at OHS, released a statement celebrating five Olathe choir students who were selected for the Adams State University "Top of the Nation" Honor Choirs in Alamosa on Feb. 23 through 25.
These students are senior Sarah Lennington, juniors Ruby Ripley and Elanore LaPonsie, along with sophomores Jazzy Nieto and Marlee Fenske.
The press release stated: “The students were among 155 singers from across the state who participated in the Honor Choirs, under the direction of well-known and accomplished choral directors Kyle Fleming and Susanne Kinnischtzke.”
“The performing arts programs at the high school are life-changing for our students, and teach them dedication, perseverance, and how to set and work toward long-term goals,” said Loyd. “We could not achieve what we have this year without the support of the Montrose community — thank you for all you do to support the arts!”