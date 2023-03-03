Over the last two weeks multiple schools held their spring concerts at the Montrose Pavilion to show off their choirs and bands. 

The first concert was held on the evening of Feb. 22 as the Montrose High School Choir presented their show "The Sound of Silence." Music teacher at MHS, and director of the choir concert, Victoria Olson worked with collaborative pianist Kenadee Hadlock to put together a night of peaceful melodies and beautiful harmonies. 



