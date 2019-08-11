As the 2019 Class of Women of Distinction took the stage, there was an overwhelming sense of love and appreciation.
In its third year, the Women of Distinction event took place Friday at the Montrose Pavilion. Emceed by Sue Hansen, a 2018 Woman of Distinction and Montrose County commissioner, 25 women leaders were honored for the work, contributions and impact they have on the community. Each year, one Woman of Distinction is chosen by other honorees as Woman of the Year. For 2019, Nancy Fishering, a retired businesswoman, who steered, and contributed to, organizations ranging from the Public Lands Partnership to Montrose Economic Development Corp. received the honor.
“It made me think of all the women that I’ve worked with since I moved here in 1984,” Fishering said. “Every year there’s a new project. Someone asks you to do something, you say yes. And the women are the ones that help you get through it, or it has been in my case, and my husband and my kids. But, it’s the women — you know that move ‘A Few Good Men’ — I’m all for the ‘Few Good Women.’”
Other honorees for 2019 were: Silke Printz, Robbie LeValley, Beckie Pendergrass, Connie Pittenger, Leah Glasbrenner, Casey Best, Amy Crick, Candi Amaya, April Heard, Maryann Krabbe, Carmen Jiminez-Mora, Amy Eifling, Shani Wittenberg, Nancy Ball, Margaret Goodhue, Jeri Gilham, Phyllis Wiesner, Kim Redman, Tawna Caddy, Maria Verble, Tania Hajjar, Virginia Harman, Valerie Meyers and Lori Sharp.
Fishering said she loved all the women she was able to meet through the Women of Distinction event, adding she thinks it’s time to recognize all the work and different stories of the others who were honored.
“I’m not normally an emcee but I’m really honored to do it for this group of women,” Hansen said. “I felt more and more like I could really feel the energy and sort of celebrate what they were going through. It’s very touching to be around women, they seem to be more willing to give of themselves and everything. It’s just fun to be around women.”
The Montrose Daily Press, Elevate Fiber, Montrose Memorial Hospital, Alpine Bank and Regenesis hosted the event. This year, the award ceremony had a personal touch — those who nominated the Women of Distinction were asked to speak on their behalf.
The audience heard from friends, family, coworkers about the good these women have done and the good-hearted people they are. 2019’s distinguished women included volunteers, educators, businesswomen, educators and more, each with wonderful achievements, lives and a giving nature.
“We have so many fabulous women here and how we all got here and how we love this community, we are so fortunate,” Ball said. “... It was touching, overwhelming, encouraging for the future of our community.”
Verble said she was moved and honored. She gives glory to God for everything. “I can’t think more highly of everybody I’m up here with; it’s a great feeling,” Verble said.
As Ball said, It was a night they will always remember.
Monica Garcia is the news editor at the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.