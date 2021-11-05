I am excited to announce that next week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week! Annually, since 1996, the first week of November is marked nationwide by recognizing the plethora of ways animal shelters make a difference. This honor was designed to acknowledge and promote the invaluable role the approximately 3,500 animal shelters across the country serve in enhancing the quality of life in your community. It is also about increasing public awareness of animal welfare issues specific to your region and how you can get involved.
I would not be here if not for the shelter that Second Chance Humane Society operates. Neither would the thousands of pets they have rescued and re-homed over the past 27 years. Who do you call when your pet is lost or missing? Reuniting pets and their people is a critical role Second Chance serves but they are much more than the typical “pound” of the past...
For one thing, Second Chance provides medical care and behavioral training to all the pets that they receive, truly giving them a second chance at life and finding a forever family. The shelter staff also create individual enrichment programs for each pet, so they get the specific care and support they need to be adopted as quickly as possible.
The shelter also offers community services and programs that make a difference. From providing free pet food and supplies to low-income families, to low cost medical care, the focus is on preventing pets from being abandoned or relinquished due to a family’s lack of finances or resources to keep them. Keeping pets in their homes is a big part of what Second Chance shelter programs do.
Other prevention efforts include low cost spay/neuter programs, a feral cat program (transforming unhealthy and proliferating feral cat colonies into healthy and controlled ones) and community outreach. Through community outreach Second Chance works to promote the human-animal bond and create compassionate communities with more responsible pet parents. And most importantly, Second Chance provides a tangible example of humane ethics and compassion for all living creatures.
Jump on the Second Chance website (below) to learn how you can get involved in their important work. I can suggest a variety of actions such as signing up for weekly updates, volunteering, adopting, donating to operations or needed supplies, and micro-chipping your pets.
Come on down to the Second Chance shelter and meet me, Champ, and others like me who are very appreciative of the humane shelter movement. Meet my staff and volunteers, better yet, meet me…
I am a one-and-a-half-year young Corgi mix who would be a great dog for someone seeking a companion for long walks, hikes or just being lazy around the house. I love me some snuggle time. I can get nervous around men and strangers, so I am currently in a foster home where I am doing great working through this.
My foster family, which includes two children, is helping me work through my fears and I am feeling ready for a long-term family commitment. I am living on a farm with lots of different animals, including chickens, and showing good manners with all.
In summary, the best way to celebrate National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week? Adopt me!
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray & Montrose Counties for 27 years. Call 626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer, or other services. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.