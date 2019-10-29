National Democrats have vowed to try to dislodge U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District next year, calling his seat one of the party’s “top pickup opportunities.”
But of the three candidates so far vying to replace the Cortez Republican — including one who announced his bid just earlier this month — the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is currently backing none. The DCCC also did not recruit anyone in the trio to run.
Additionally, three well-known Colorado Democrats who were asked to consider or considered running have ruled out bids.
That’s raising questions about how seriously the powerful, deep-pocketed organization is about the perennial battleground seat, which Tipton has easily won every two years since 2010 when he dislodged then-Democratic U.S. Rep. John Salazar. It’s also highlighting how difficult it will be for Democrats to win the position back.
“As the Democratic field continues to take shape, we are confident that a strong candidate will be well-positioned to take on Tipton and his record next year,” DCCC spokeswoman Brooke Goren said in a written statement.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
