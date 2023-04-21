National Park Week means free admission admission tomorrow

A view of the Colorado National Monument from the top of Serpents Trail, a 3.5 mile round-trip hike near the area's east entrance.

 

National Park Week kicks off this coming week, and that means free admission tomorrow, April 22 to national parks and other lands controlled by the National Park Service including nearby Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area and Colorado National Monument.



