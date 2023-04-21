National Park Week means free admission admission tomorrow

National Park Week kicks off this coming week, and that means free admission tomorrow, April 22 to national parks and other lands controlled by the National Park Service including nearby Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area and Colorado National Monument.
As much of the Black Canyon is still under around snow, visitors can take advantage of snowshoeing opportunities, as well as a few open outlooks that promise picturesque views of the park.
According to the park’s website, the road to the Black Canyon is open to the visitor’s center and Gunnison Point. The rest ofSouth Rim Road, the East Portal and North Rim Road are closed for the season, though snow removal has begun and may take longer than normal this year due to the increased snowpack.
The latest update on park conditions, dated April 18, said multiple trails are under ice, snow and mud, though snow is melting quickly. Spikes or footwear with extra traction is recommended for trekkers.
A little over an hour north, visitors can take advantage of all areas of the Colorado National Monument, though some restrooms are closed for renovation.
The plateau and canyon offers a number of day trip-worthy activities, including a scenic drive along the winding 23-mile Rim Rock Drive. For those who like to get out of the car, hikes range from less than one mile to over 10, with around 40 miles of maintained trail in total.
Devil’s Kitchen is one 1.5 mile round-trip that can be accessed from the Monument’s East entrance in Grand Junction, while multiple shorter hikes can be accessed from the Saddlehorn Visitor Center.
Longer backcountry hikes start at 3.3 miles each way, and hikers should be aware there are no water sources along the trails, so everything must be packed in– and out!
While none of these national lands have events listed on the calendars specific to National Park Week, guests can still take advantage of free admission on Saturday.
