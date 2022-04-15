Antiquated infrastructure and forthcoming changes at the state level pushed Naturita to rehab its wastewater lagoon and partial collection system.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reportedly tightening limits on total inorganic nitrogen (ammonia, nitrogen and nitrate measurements) and, simultaneously, the West End town is updating a collection system that right now is so infiltrated in places that a camera probe cannot get through the works for maintenance assessments.
“It is antiquated, infiltrated, separated and in serious need of replacement in certain areas. We have manholes that are made from brick and are beginning to collapse. They are very elderly,” Naturita Town Treasurer Kathy Cooper said. “They are absolutely about to collapse. It definitely needs done.”
The price tag for the lagoon system upgrade and collection system overhaul? About $7.8 million, possibly more, if costs continue to rise.
Naturita is applying for funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Colorado Office of Just Transition and congressionally directed spending through U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet’s offices. On Wednesday, Naturita received a shot in the arm — $500,000 from Montrose County, of $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money that was set aside for towns within Montrose County that have water and sewer projects.
Naturita had asked for the full $1.5 million, but knew it was unlikely to receive it all, because Nucla and Olathe might also apply for a share of the money. “We’re tickled pink to get that,” Cooper said.
The town is also using its own American Rescue Plan Act allocation for the project.
Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday responded to Naturita’s March 28 request by approving an intergovernmental agreement, finding that the contribution is in the public’s interest.
“We understand that infrastructure — especially wastewater and sewer projects — are expensive,” Commissioner Roger Rash said in a news release announcing the IGA.
“This is a great use of the funds that the board set aside for the towns. I’m hopeful that the town will be able to secure additional funding to make this project a reality. It will greatly improve water quality and directly impact quality of life.”
Naturita is revamping the lagoon system with a diffused air intake, polishing reactor, ultraviolet light filtration and automatic cleaning influent screens. The upgrade is being done in anticipation of changing compliance regulations, even though the lagoon system is functional, Cooper said.
The CDPHE is expected to make standards for ammonia levels more stringent in the next two to five years, said Candy Burbridge, Operator in Responsible Charge for the Town of Nucla’s water/sewer and the operational consultant for Naturita. Nucla has already finished a second phase of its lagoon system upgrade and is in the process of upgrading its collection system.
The estimated $7.8 million cost Naturita is attempting to fund will cover both the lagoon and collection system revamps.
“Our goal is to reduce the loan amount as much as possible with any other funding in order not to raise our sewer rates,” Cooper said. She said the USDA is willing to work with Naturita to secure a low-interest loan and to reduce the loan amount by grants. The town, she said, is not sitting idle and waiting for a decision. It is instead working on securing as much funding as possible.
A preliminary engineering report is undergoing review, with USDA underwriting and a letter of conditions expected by the end of June, according to Naturita’s request letter to the county. The bidding process could begin in 2023, although construction is not expected to begin before 2024.
The project will need additional permits from Montrose County and CDPHE will have to approve the design. All required permits except for CDPHE design approval are to be obtained by the contractor.
