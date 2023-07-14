If you appealed your property valuation, you are not alone. Far from it. This year, 828 petitioned the Montrose County Assessor’s Office for reconsideration of their real property valuations applicable to tax years 2023 and 2024.

The valuations, which are one component of property tax calculations, are based on sales data from July, 2020 through June, 2022, and these amounts shot up significantly in a robust real estate market.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

