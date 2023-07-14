The deadline to appeal real property valuations passed on June 8. Those who petitioned the assessor for an adjustment and were not satisfied had the option of seeking consideration from the county board of equalization. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
If you appealed your property valuation, you are not alone. Far from it. This year, 828 petitioned the Montrose County Assessor’s Office for reconsideration of their real property valuations applicable to tax years 2023 and 2024.
The valuations, which are one component of property tax calculations, are based on sales data from July, 2020 through June, 2022, and these amounts shot up significantly in a robust real estate market.
The numbers of protests following valuation notices are also high — the most since 2007, according to the assessor’s data. That year, 877 filed appeals with the assessor’s office.
For 2023, about 50% of the appeals filed here were adjusted up or down, and for a host of reasons well beyond comparable sales, Assessor Brad Hughes said. Reasons include reclassifications, changes to agricultural land, square footage corrections, corrections to land sizes, roof or heating system replacements, new structures on a property that may have been omitted from initial calculations, and more.
Those who submitted complete, time-adjusted comparable sales stood a likelier chance of being adjusted, Hughes said.
Other nearby counties also saw high numbers of assessor-level appeals.
For real property, Delta County had 636 protests filed. “That’s coming up on double of what’s typical,” said Delta County Assessor Jolene George.
Of these, 435 valuations were adjusted, 180 were denied and 21 finished as “satisfied,” meaning that initial protests were withdrawn.
San Miguel County drew just over 800 protests, Assessor Sarah Enders said, noting the county has only a little more than 10,000 parcels.
“Eight-hundred is not the most we’ve ever seen, but it’s the most in the last few years,” she said. For San Miguel County, the biggest number of appeals occurred in 2011, when it logged about 1,300.
This year, the 800 or so appeals resulted in 315 adjustments, up or down.
The most common reason for an adjustment had to do with quality or conditions of property, Enders said. Conditions, comparable sales and property improvements are among the most basic of reasons.
“We had a lot of sales in this area for the reappraisal. We had good data. It was more often than not that with property, we had a mischaracterization of the quality that we were comparing it to for those sales,” she said.
The Gunnison County Assessor received 1,747 appeals, or about 8% of total parcels, said Alexandra Cohen, deputy assessor of appraisal. Because Gunnison County is on an extended appeals schedule, it has until Aug. 15 to mail out determination notices, so it isn’t yet known how many of the appeals will result in an adjustment.
Much larger Mesa County received 5,206 protests, of which 2,450 were adjusted and 2,749 were denied, Assessor Brent Goff said. Five were satisfied and two increased due to a combination of factors.
Montrose County property owners who want to dispute the result of their valuation appeal should have by now filed for consideration by the county board of equalization. The statutory deadline is Saturday, July 15, although because that falls on a weekend, Monday is the last day to formally seek board of equalization consideration.
Hughes stressed only those who have already gone through the appeals process with his office are eligible; property owners cannot skip that step, and the deadline for appealing to the assessor is long past.
Although smaller counties may have a different process, here, real estate professionals conduct hearings at which the petitioner and assessor provide information.
From that information, the professionals make a recommendation to the Montrose County Board of Equalization, which is composed of the county commissioners. The commissioners have the ultimate responsibility to approve or deny, and rely on the provided information to do so, although they do not personally listen to individual cases.
