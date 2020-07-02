All Points Transit had to shift into creative gear when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted what public bus services it could offer and its Montrose/Olathe public flex routes were suspended March 20. Now, with state restrictions easing up, All Points is launching a new, public limited bus route, the Townsend Express.
The new route begins Monday, July 6, with stops every half hour down Townsend Avenue, between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“We’re excited to try the route and see what feedback we get,” All Points Transit Executive Director Sarah Curtis said Tuesday.
“We may end up just building back out on top of this route. … There is a possibility it could be a good first step to a different, long-term configuration, but we’re going to be taking a lot of passenger feedback, working with our partner organizations and make sure it is the right thing for the community.”
Because COVID-19 has not been eradicated and there remains a declared pandemic, the Townsend Express will be limited to four passengers at a time, to achieve social distancing. It will, however, run every 30 minutes, instead of every hour, so that more people can get a ride.
Drivers and passengers are required to wear face coverings while on the bus. All Points is expecting a shipment of masks through the Colorado Department of Transportation, but this has not yet arrived. People are encouraged to have their own face coverings when they plan on using the bus.
The bus will be wiped down between uses and extensively disinfected at the end of each shift.
A map and schedule for the Townsend stops is being updated online. A new stop has been added near Nu-Vista Credit Unit.
“It is utilizing a lot of the old stops and a combination of stops from all three routes, trying to hit the ones that we’re getting the most usage in ridership, that we could fit onto that one route,” Curtis said.
The Townsend Express will be free for the summer; All Points at the beginning of the pandemic suspended its fares.
“We decided for this trial, temporary route and relaunch, we just aren’t going to collect fares for a few months on the public bus,” Curtis said.
All Points will continue operating its dial-a-ride, door-to-door service by reservation/advanced scheduling. Fares for dial-a-ride are set to resume.
However, for public bus passengers who cannot get to a bus stop, the bus will flex off-route for up to three-quarters of a mile to pick them up closer to their homes, at no charge. This service must be arranged a day in advance by calling 970-249-0128.
For passengers outside of this flex service area, dial-a-ride is also available with pre-scheduled reservations.
When the pandemic first was declared and at the start of state restrictions, All Points had used its dial-a-ride service with extended hours to accommodate essential workers who had used the public routes.
“We made a lot of changes to our service, especially during the shutdown,” Curtis said. “But our demand was really way down. A lot of the places people go weren’t operating.”
Senior centers and similar congregate sites were closed; most non-essential medical appointments were halted.
“But we never stopped running, because there was still a need for dialysis appointments, certain types of physical therapy, things like that. Certain treatments don’t stop,” Curtis said.
With less use, All Points had extra capacity in its vehicles, and helped deliver meals, packages and commodities. That continues, although the need has dropped, she said.
“We’re used to trying to coordinate and share rides,” Curtis said. “That was a big change, as well. For a while there, we were just doing one person or party per vehicle on the dial-a-ride. We’re now putting multiple people on again, as long as they’re 6 feet apart.”
The public is encouraged to use the Townsend Express to access grocery stores, other businesses and medical appointments.
The express bus route’s fare isn’t the only thing that is free this summer — people who are unfamiliar with the bus service can take advantage of “Travel Training” by phone, virtual meeting or in-person. All Points’ mobility manger will meet new riders, learn about their travel needs and teach them how to use the bus service. Schedule this training by contact Bill Towle at 970-249-6204.
“We were taking a lot of our public route passengers during the shutdown,” Curtis said.
“But it’s getting busy enough now that it’s time to bring back some kind of route program. But we want to phase it in and take precautions.”
