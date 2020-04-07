Kata and Grzeg Czepiel had twinkles in their eyes as they handed students and parents meals Tuesday at Montrose High School as the district prepared lunches for students during the coronavirus closure.
The Czepiels, who are custodians for the district, volunteered their time to hand out milk and sacked meals as students and their families drove through the parking lot.
“We like to come help,” Kata said. “They need help and it’s better than staying at home because there’s nothing to do.”
With a smiley face drawn on his mask, Czepiel greeted people as they drove through while handing them meals.
Jessica Beller, MCSD director of instructional services, said the district feeds between 1,100 and 1,300 students every day since the meal program began.
With the district distributing around 2,000 meals a day to students in Montrose and Olathe schools, now they are asking the community for help. As the demand for plastic bags increases during the virus, the district’s distributor cannot keep up with the demand.
The district is asking the community for help serving meals by donating one gallon resealable bags, which can be dropped off at MHS now through April 14, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The district provides students with lunch and breakfast for the following day.
To ensure students have access to meals, the kitchen staff at MHS used small trash can liners as containers for Tuesday’s meals.
At the north edge of the parking lot, there was a table set up for plastic bag donations that continued to fill up throughout the day. Inside the kitchen, packages of plastic bags were set on the table as an indication of the community’s generosity.
Meanwhile, district employees worked packaging meals in the kitchen, scooping cereal and doughnuts into bags and storing fruit into plastic cups.
As Gayle Campbell sealed bags full of cereal, she was glad to impact students’ lives while they learn remotely.
“I think it’s good to have these meals,” Campbell said. “I worked the summer program last year, and you could tell kids really appreciated it.”
While she does not get to interact with the students and families in the kitchen, Campbell and her colleagues worked together to prepare 500 meals.
Debbie Tucker was also helping with meal preparations Tuesday, placing doughnuts into bags. Of the students who receive their meals for the day, Tucker said, “I hope they know that we care. We care about our students.”
Within the sacked meals, students receive cereal, muffins, doughnuts, breakfast pizza or French toast sticks as well as a sandwich, chips, yogurt and fruit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.