Thefts from mailboxes. Packages pilfered from porches. Car “shopping” — when a thief wanders through on the lookout for unlocked vehicles from which to steal. These and other types of property crimes are a thorn in the side of law-abiding Montrose residents.
The good news is, residents can be part of the solution.
By the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s count, roughly 60 neighborhoods are now part of a revamped Montrose Neighborhood Watch program — the “eyes and ears” for law enforcement agencies whose officers cannot patrol everywhere at once.
“The more eyes we have out there, the better,” said MCSO Cmdr. Ty Cox. The sheriff’s office is among law enforcement partners for the community-based, citizen-driven program. “It just helps tremendously having community members keeping a watch out and reporting suspicious activity. Even just having the (Neighborhood Watch) signs up, that’s a deterrent.”
Neighborhood Watch programs are guided by law enforcement and headed by residents within participating neighborhoods. Members are not called upon to intervene in crimes in progress — that can be dangerous — but to be observant and report anything suspicious in their neighborhoods. Montrose has had some form of a Neighborhood Watch program since the 1970s. In recent months, community members reached out to the MCSO due to interest in furthering the program, Cox said.
Meetings resumed months ago and the word spread, particularly through the MCSO’s ReadyOp system, said Cpl. Travis Thompson, the department’s community outreach deputy. The department is seeing success with ReadyOp, through which people can apply to be part of a Neighborhood Watch program in their area. (Visit montrosecountysheriffsoffice.com, and click the “Community” button, then select Neighborhood Watch. The link is at the bottom of the NW page.)
“Some of the neighborhoods were trying to figure out who is in charge or involved. We’re sitting on about 700 people signed up on ReadyOp right now, just different neighborhoods across the county,” Thompson said.
The Neighborhood Watch program promotes safety and also basic neighborliness, as well as better communication with law enforcement and, ideally a reduction in crime.
Thompson cited thefts from mailboxes and thefts from unlocked cars as being among common trends; with Neighborhood Watch, law enforcement is continuing to educate residents. “What we’re really trying to do is stay ahead of the trends a little bit,” he said. “We (tell) people to keep their car doors locked even if they live in a nice neighborhood.”
Thieves often seek out the easiest opportunity for the best reward. An unlocked car is one of those easy opportunities. A locked one is a deterrent.
Observant neighbors are another factor in combating this type of crime. Cox said they can keep an eye out for things that are out of the ordinary, and an eye out for each other, such as by paying attention when they know a neighbor is not home.
Is a stranger hovering around a house where no one is home? Call it in.
“Be a good witness from a safe distance and call us. Don’t approach anything and put yourself in harm’s way. Give us a call immediately,” Cox said.
“It (program) gives us a good reminder of the things we can do to keep our homes safe. We can’t be everywhere all of the time,” Thompson said. “It’s really just a win for everybody, honestly.”
For more information about Neighborhood watch, call 970-252-4499 or email nhwmontroseco@outlook.com. To report any crime or suspicious activity, call dispatch at 970-249-9110.