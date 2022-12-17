A plan to expand an existing gravel pit from 10 acres to 118 near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads ran into a wall of opposition from affected neighbors Thursday night.
The Montrose County Planning Commission heard nearly two hours of comments from applicants and nearby property owners before deciding to continue the special use permit hearing for the Farm Road Source Pit until Jan. 26.
“Please be careful,” resident Carey Simon told planning commissioners, in noting that the permit, if granted, would be valid for 60 years. “This will outlive most of us in this room.”
Simon was among a stream of people to take the mic and express worries over issues such as traffic, groundwater, soil stability, dust, safety and road wear, along with property and scenic values. His neighbors and others filled the chamber beyond the point of standing room only, lining the walls, sitting on the floor, and spilling out into the hallway.
Nobody wants to harm agrarian values, said Zane Luttrell, manager of Rocky Mountain Aggregate & Construction, which will operate the pit. The proposal by applicant Michael Ripp is for a special use to allow more pit mining operations on a 130-acre parcel, in 12 phases.
“We’re not just going to blow up 118 acres all at once,” Luttrell said, speaking figuratively, as proposed operations do not call for explosives to be used. As the land is mined out, it will be reclaimed for agricultural uses, said Luttrell, who is also a cattle rancher. “This is staying ag as we’re mining.”
Documents submitted with the application state that the proposal complies with county gravel mining mitigation standards.
The application details buffers — no mining within 25 feet of the property boundary or within 125 feet of homes or subdivisions. Crushing, concrete and (portable) asphalt plants will not be located within 250 feet of the boundary.
The documents further detail landscaping, dust mitigation; say noise will be maintained at or below 80 A-weighted decibels Monday – Friday and 75 or lower on Saturdays.
The operator will obtain an access permit for 58.75 Road from the property haul road and anticipates 90% of the mine traffic will go north on the road to Jig Road, with 10% going south/west for customers.
There will not be permanent buildings and asphalt batch plants will be portable.
The application estimated operations could produce about 250,000 tons of gravel in 2024 and increase by 5% a year thereafter. Narrative accompanying the application explains that, after construction began rebounding following COVID restrictions, developers began negotiating to expand the 10-acre gravel mine to the current proposal.
If the special use is ultimately approved by the Montrose County commissioners, Rocky Mountain Aggregate will seek permits for construction materials mining, air and water quality from the state, as well as a road access permit for the haul road to 58.75 Road from the county. The state and other agencies are “in the loop,” Luttrell later said.
County planning staff recommended that the planning commission forward the application on to the Montrose County commissioners, with a recommendation for approval. The staff’s Farm Road Source Pit approval recommendation included 20 proposed special conditions.
Montrose County Planner Tallmadge Richmond in the staff recommendation letter said the special use permit application will, upon completion of several conditions, meet the standards of the county’s zoning regulations for gravel mining mitigation.
Also, the proposed pit expansion is an allowable special use in general agricultural zoning. Richmond and the staff review found off-site impacts will be “sufficiently mitigated by the conditions of approval imposed by this permit.”
Those who swelled the hearing room Thursday saw things much differently.
Thirty-one property owners in the Eagle Heights subdivision have invested millions into their properties and stand to lose, homeowners association president Bob Stechert said.
“We just can’t see how this will have any benefit. We have plenty of gravel pits in this county,” he said.
The landowners’ right to use their property for pit operations is simply outweighed by the public’s interest, he said.
Nick Oros of Delta owns two lots in the subdivision. The location lies in a designated landslide area and is also close to a canal on an unstable slope. “That’s quite scary,” he said, asking for a permanent denial.
Ed Kozak said that in 2006, the Eagle Heights developer had a soil study conducted. Kozak went a step further and also paid for his own soil study on his lot. The land was “unsuitable” beneath the topsoil — “in other words, muck,” he said. To ensure home stability, they used micropiles that were drilled 30 feet into the ground, and at a considerable cost.
It is one thing to mitigate natural-caused instability, he said, but a gravel pit “is a man-caused instability problem.”
Rita Moseley, who lives 1,000 feet from the corner of the proposed expansion, said she is worried about vibration from the gravel crushing operations causing soil settlement that could imperil the home she’s invested in.
“This is a nightmare scenario,” said another area property owner, the father of three small girls, who was worried about traffic safety. He said he has no problem with gravel operations in general, “just not right next to my family.”
Simon in his remarks said he shuddered to imagine a situation that would send a 25-ton gravel truck coming down Maple Grove Road where his children ride their bikes. The engine and braking noise would in his estimation exceed 110 decibels and percuss “well beyond” the Eagle Heights HOA.
“It would be like a reggae-tone party all day long,” he said.
County taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for road damaged gravel pit traffic might cause, others who spoke said.
“Money talks,” said Bob Lay of 58.75 Road, referring to development. He said the county should require developers to pay bonds for the improvements that 58.75 Road would need to accommodate the pit mining traffic.
Lay also said no one has addressed the traffic impacts in terms of risk to livestock and farm equipment.
Applicant representatives later said they met with the county engineer and went through a traffic study. The engineer recommended using the road as-is, because it is designed to withstand such usage.
The operators also have a vested interested in safety — they don’t want anyone getting hurt, including their own crew. Further, crews are accustomed to hauling on narrow roads and loads are situated and covered to prevent spillage, which is required by state transportation regulations. Operators also keep the loads under a certain weight limit.
Near the end of the meeting, Richmond said that in considering access permits, the county public works department is careful to include remedies for road damage. That gives the county ability to ensure the public’s interests are protected, he said.
The special use permit itself has 20 special conditions and more could be added, he noted.
“Approval does not mean they can just go crazy,” Richmond said. “Any violation of those conditions can potentially remove and revoke that special use permit.”
Luttrell on Friday thanked the public for its comments and the planning commission and staff for professionalism.
“We believe that our project as presented addresses the concerns noted by the planning commission and the public. We look forward to providing clarification on the issues of traffic, mining best practices and how the project contributes to the community when we meet again in January,” Luttrell said.
During public comment Thursday, John Cossick told the planning commission that the application should be denied.
“Do unto others as you would have done unto you,” he said, asking members to consider how they would feel having a large pit mining operation next door. “None of the owners live by their own pits. We do,” he said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.