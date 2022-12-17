A plan to expand an existing gravel pit from 10 acres to 118 near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads ran into a wall of opposition from affected neighbors Thursday night.

The Montrose County Planning Commission heard nearly two hours of comments from applicants and nearby property owners before deciding to continue the special use permit hearing for the Farm Road Source Pit until Jan. 26.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

