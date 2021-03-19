Neighbors push against ‘first step’ toward new manufactured home park

A zoning change approved Wednesday is among the preliminary steps toward a new manufactured housing park that could be built on the southeast corner of LaSalle Road and Marine Drive — but nearby property owners said it was a step that should not be taken, in light of traffic and other concerns.
Montrose County commissioners approved the request made on behalf of developer Matt Miles to rezone 47 acres from general agricultural to manufactured home park residential. The zone change does not mean the project itself — tentatively called River Meadows West — has been approved; it must still undergo a special use permitting process.
“The planning commission frankly feels this is a good location for this proposal, as it’s directly adjacent to an existing manufactured home park,” said Tallmadge Richmond, a planner for the county, in making a staff presentation.
River Meadows West would be located next to the current River Meadows manufactured home community. It is to include a park with fishing pond and community center similar to one at another Miles community, Cimarron Creek. A walkway is planned to allow residents of the existing River Meadows to access those amenities. “It’s an expansion to the Meadows and enhancement of livability for people in the community,” Miles said Friday.
About 50 neighboring property owners signed a letter raising concerns such as traffic, the strain on existing infrastructure and schools, as well as property values.
Wednesday, Clay Campbell spoke on behalf of several affected residents: just because something can be done, he said, does not always mean that it should.
“Being adjacent to an existing manufactured home park does not necessarily justify doubling the number of units,” Campbell said, in going through the planning staff’s report point by point.
According to the report, in addition to the proposed project location, rezoning the acreage fits the land use element of the county’s master plan and the county notified neighbors within 1,340 feet of Miles’ property. (Campbell also expressed dissatisfaction with the notification process, saying that the nearest neighboring property owner did not receive notice; toward the end of his remarks, he requested notices of further action to be sent to everyone by mail.)
The planning staff report said housing needs continue to rise; that because of the property’s location near the current River Meadows park, the rezone request does not constitute “spot zoning” and that the proposal would be “in harmony” with other residential development.
Campbell said if the new River Meadows West is built, it would increase the number of manufactured homes in the immediate area from 194 to about 378. There are also considerable areas of off-site impact, among them waste treatment, traffic load and school capacity, he added.
“We understand there are 23 open seats at Northside School. That (approval) would put them way over capacity,” Campbell said.
His remarks echoed the multi-signatory letter that was included with documents for the rezone request.
The letter refers to overloading Northside and Oak Grove elementary schools; the possibility of “intolerably long” delays at times for traffic at LaSalle Road, U.S. 50 and the bypass; the lack of suitability for LaSalle and Marine Roads to handle the traffic load; potential for higher crime, based on rates being seen at other manufactured home communities; the expense of lot rent diminishing the investment of manufactured home owners; wildlife and reports that 80% of the area under consideration lies on the 100-year floodplain.
Greg Roeder, who owns a home on the northwest corner next to the proposed development said on Wednesday that he’d like to know whether flood insurance he and his family pay for is in fact necessary. If flooding is a risk, Roeder, said his family would like specific grading away from their property, with flood control. Also, because of the anticipated rise in traffic, they want a 20-foot ingress/egress easement on their property’s south and east borders and a 10-foot privacy fence along it to buffer noise and dirt.
“We pretty much just want to be left alone,” he said, reiterating some of Campbell’s concerns. Roeder said if an easement is not possible, he wants a 12-foot privacy fence to “basically barricade us from the mobile home park.”
Others in letters included with the rezone application packet voiced “strong objection” because there is already a high density of manufactured homes in the area. One letter stated “I am almost speechless” and questioned whether the county officials would allow close to 200 manufactured homes next door to their own homes.
Another piece of correspondence voiced concerns that a campground also would be going in across the road from the current River Meadows subdivision, although this is not part of River Meadows West proposal.
County Land Use Director Steve White told the Montrose Daily Press a small RV park is being proposed at that location, but has not yet gone before the planning commission.
Richmond in his Wednesday presentation acknowledged concerns over traffic and infrastructure capacity. He said the county public works department determined the road capacity is sufficient to handle traffic loads, while the sewer and water entities that would be serving the proposed new development had reviewed the proposal and did not have concerns.
Further review, though, will be required during the special use permitting process.
“Most of the concerns from the public would be addressed during the special use portion of this whole process,” Richmond said.
Public Works Engineer Keith Laube said a traffic study must be conducted to fully determine needs; this too is appropriate during the special use permit process and the applicant would be required to work with the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Miles on Friday said there is a clear line between zoning and special use. “We’ve already done a great deal of due diligence on traffic and impacts. that’s our obligation as a developer to mitigate those impacts,” he said.
The proposed community will help fill housing demands in Montrose, Miles added. “A managed community like we operate provides a safe and affordable environment. There is a huge demand for safe, livable housing products,” he said.
Earlier in his remarks, Campbell said the county should take another look at the master plan, with greater consideration given for constituents, particularly for those who may oppose an action. Although the River Meadows West plan is likable, the additional density and impact on infrastructure and programs are not, he said.
“Just because the boxes get ticked doesn’t always mean that one wins at the expense of many. … Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” Campbell said.
The county commissioners went on to unanimously approve the rezone. Prior to the vote, they stressed the special use permit process, which is still to take place,a and will be public.
“Once again, it’s that balance of property rights, both of the property owner who wants to develop it and the surrounding neighborhood,” Commissioner Roger Rash said. “There’s a lot more to be determined. This is just the first step in that process.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.