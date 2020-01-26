Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers honored one of its own recently — John W. Nelson, who helped reestablish the program in Montrose in 2014.
Nelson, the former board president, said it was “fantastic” to be honored, but the real success is Crime Stoppers itself. The program’s anonymous tip line generates information investigators might not otherwise receive — and the possibility of a cash award sweetens the pot.
“It’s a valuable tool of law enforcement,” said Nelson, who also served on the board of Crime Stoppers International prior to retiring from the organization.
“ … It’s absolutely critical to public safety in every community where it’s serving the residents. There are a lot of good causes, but if you don’t feel safe in your home, and you don’t feel safe in your property, you don’t really have a fine place to live.
“And Montrose really is a fine place to live. It has its detractors, but the bottom line is, it’s probably one of the finest communities you’re going to find. But again, it has the same problems everywhere else does. It has drugs and it has crime.”
In late 2013, Nelson and Don Frey responded to calls from former Montrose Police Chief Tom Chinn, who wanted to reestablish a Crime Stoppers program. The revamped effort took off in 2014 and was incorporated as a nonprofit. Nelson, who has also driven efforts to better fund the fire district and police, as well as contributed to many community causes, was board president until stepping down last year.
The current Crime Stoppers board, led by its vice president and Montrose City Councilor Doug Glaspell, presented the award to Nelson on Jan. 17.
“He’s a very talented man and was instrumental in getting this program started,” said Dan Hampson, a retired California law enforcement officer who now works with Crime Stoppers. “We felt as if giving him an award was more than warranted. He’s been involved in a lot of different things in the community. This (Crime Stoppers) was just one of them.”
Nelson said it is not possible for just one person to successfully carry off a program.
He cited Frey, Hampson, Hampson’s wife and board secretary Jackie Hampson, as well as support from law enforcement agencies, local governments, Alpine Bank — which helps pay out awards and recently donated $2,500 — individual donors, and Susan Byrne, who formerly oversaw the emergency dispatch center. Montrose County Sheriff’s Lt. Ted Valerio is currently the coordinator for Crime Stoppers.
Since its resumption in Montrose, Crime Stoppers has led to more than 60 arrests and 150 cases cleared, Nelson said. Using donated money, the nonprofit had paid out more than $12,000 in reward money as of the end of 2018.
The program uses a non-recorded tip line, 970-249-8500, or the equally anonymous phone app P3Tips and website P3Tips.com. Tipsters do not have to provide their names and their identities are not even discoverable through the court process.
If a tip leads to an arrest, the board decides what amount, if any to pay, and the recipient is provided with a code he or she presents at Alpine Bank. The award is paid out of the Crime Stoppers account with no questions asked.
People with information can be reluctant to come forward and the guarantee of anonymity helps overcome that, Hampson said.
“I think it’s very beneficial, especially when we put out alerts on crimes we get that have video or a photo. … People are able to identify people who have committed these crimes and they have led to a lot of arrests that way. I think it’s been great for the community,” he said.
“If you give law enforcement the assets to work with, they will get the job done,” Nelson said. “ … This is one of the most successful programs I’ve ever supported.”
Crime Stoppers is seeking new board members, especially those who are able to help with fundraising. The board meets the third Thursday of each month; email Hampson at dh214@pacbell.net for more information.
Crime Stoppers also welcomes donations to help fund its award payouts. Donations can be made at Alpine Bank (Nancie Rotherham), or mailed care of Montrose Police Department, 434 S. First St., Montrose, CO 81401. Crime Stoppers is not a part of the police department. Designate donations for Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers Inc.
