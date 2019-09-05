Christopher Tiffany, who is suspected of opening fire on an Eckert man early Tuesday, wounding him in the neck, was captured Wednesday afternoon in Nevada.
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers received an attempt to locate alert from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office at about noon, Pacific Time, Trooper Jonathan Goolsby, NHP, said.
The alert said only that Delta County was seeking Tiffany in connection with a serious crime and investigators had reason to believe he could be passing through Nevada, Goolsby said.
Just after 4 p.m. Pacific Time, a trooper in northeastern Nevada found Tiffany’s pickup truck in West Wendover, a town near the Utah border. With assistance from the West Wendover police, the trooper located Tiffany within minutes, not far from his vehicle.
“Luckily, he was taken into custody with no incident,” Goolsby said. “Obviously, we want to get people like this off the streets. Luckily, he was taken without any threat to the public or officers. My understanding is it was a peaceful surrender.”
Tiffany was en route to the Elko County Jail late Wednesday evening. He will be held there pending extradition to Colorado.
Tiffany, 40, is suspected of opening fire on a 20-year-old Eckert man Tuesday.
Deputies were dispatched to an area near Oak Creek Road at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, when a woman called to report the shooting. When they arrived, Tiffany was not on scene.
The injured man was taken for medical care. Wednesday, he remained in critical but stable condition at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
Taylor declined, for now, to provide information about what investigators believe ties Tiffany to the shooting.
Taylor could not be reached after hours for comment on the capture.
According to court records, Tiffany’s arrest warrant alleges attempted first-degree murder; first-degree assault as an act of domestic violence; reckless endangerment; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; prohibited use of a weapon, violation of a protection order and violation of bond conditions.
These are not formal charges, which have yet to be filed. The DCSO in a statement reminded the public that Tiffany, like any defendant, is presumed innocent.
According to court records, he was charged in an earlier case with second-degree trespass and theft.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
