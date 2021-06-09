Construction for the city’s new amphitheater commenced in March, beginning a project that’s been in the works for four years now. The city has been saving up for the $3.2 million project since the early planning stages and now Public Works Manager Jim Scheid says the project is coming under budget and ahead of schedule.
The city awarded a construction contract to Stryker & Co., which is running the construction of the project. Workers recently poured most of the stage and have cut the bowl area of the amphitheater. Next, Stryker is waiting on the delivery of the steel so workers can begin constructing the structural steel portion of the project for the next couple of weeks.
“Those are the critical items of the project where we’d be concerned if something didn’t show up or if something went wrong,” said Scheid. “Those items could potentially delay the project if they’re late, but those are both going very well so there’s no concerns at this time.”
Mayor Doug Glaspell and Mayor pro tem Dave Frank announced during the Tuesday June 1 regular meeting that recently accepted a check from the Rotary Club for $180,680.59, a check the amphitheater’s namesake had committed to from the start of planning.
“They did a lot of fundraising for the project and have been a major partner since early design years ago,” said Scheid, adding that the fundraising goal was recently met and exceeded.
The city’s contract deadline is Nov. 1, but so far Stryker is on track to complete the project early.
“We’re excited to get it open later this year,” said Scheid. “As long as the critical items go as planned, it could be open early.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
