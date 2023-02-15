New board chair as MURA moves forward; Colorado Outdoors works on new projects this spring

With construction moving forward on multiple projects within the Colorado Outdoors Campus, the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority (MURA) has a lot to look forward to this year.
MURA aids Colorado Outdoors with restoration of the land as well as the building of infrastructure. Other projects that utilized Urban Renewal Authorities in Colorado include the Pepsi Center and the relocation of Elitch Gardens in Denver.
MURA elected Montrose City Councilor Barbara Bynum as new board chair earlier this year. “I am excited to chair the MURA board. I think that the projects going on there are great for our community, and I am excited to help out in this role,” Bynum said.
In terms of upcoming projects it is important for MURA to look at how well the relative project will help the community while balancing how much the project’s revenue will pay back to the TIF, said Bynum.
TIF, or Tax Increment Financing, is a finance model that allows the city to use future tax revenues to pay for current improvements in infrastructure.
City Manager Bill Bell, also executive director of the MURA, explained that when MURA was created, the city had a substantial amount of reserves in its water fund.
“Instead of borrowing outside money and paying interest we (the City) borrowed money from ourselves at a four percent interest rate. That money is paid back to the city water fund,” said Bell. Bell also said MURA hasn’t had to take on any outside debt for Colorado Outdoors.
For being only five years into a 25 year plan (the plan started in 2017 and will go into 2042), the Colorado Outdoors development has seen a lot of progress as of late. Bell reported received positive feedback from community members for recent projects and said they were moving fairly fast in terms of their timeline.
Currently, Lamont Companies is adding units to their new Fairfield by Marriott hotel using a modular construction model. The Fairfield by Marriott is located at the northern entrance of the Colorado Outdoors Campus. It will be four floors and include 90 rooms; the hotel is on track to open this fall.
“In terms of bringing in revenue, the hotel and restaurant projects are gonna be the biggest benefit because they will also see sales tax, lodging tax, and restaurant tax,” said Bynum. This will be used to pay back to the TIF.
Businesses already established within Colorado Outdoors include Mayfly Outdoors, Secret Creek (previously known as Colorado Yurt Company) and Italian restaurant Trattoria Di Sofia which will begin offering outdoor seating in the warmer months. This month has also seen the grand opening of Flex Rec within the Flex Buildings at the core of campus.
Mayfly also recently announced its acquisition of Dyna-King Inc., which makes hand-crafted fly-tying vises and tools.
Shelter Distilling, a brewery that originates from California, has plans to break ground soon. “The status of our projects are moving along pretty good,” said Bell.
“I am also excited about the housing. Although it has a lower repayment (for TIF) without sales tax, those added housing units are good for the community,” Bynum said.
Basecamp Apartments, located on the southern end of campus, will eventually hold 96 apartments ranging from studios, to one or two bedrooms. The housing is priced at $1,600 for a one-bedroom and $2,000 for a two-bedroom, according to information shared by Blueline Equity Partners last November.
The first building of this complex will begin accepting occupants early this spring, in about a month, said Bell.
Colorado Outdoors will eventually include a medical center, although this center has been funded privately and not through the city or MURA. The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center is a 50,000 square-foot ambulatory care center, through QHR Health and its subsidiary, Velocity Surgical Management.
The MURA board has nine people on it, consisting of five city council members and three representatives for the county, its school district, its special districts, as well as a community at-large representative filled by the Montrose Fire Protection District.
Bell invites people to come to MURA’s meetings, which are open to any community members interested. The next meeting will be at 2 p.m., Feb. 22, at the City Hall Annex.
