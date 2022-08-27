Purchase Access

One of Montrose’s oldest buildings is about to breathe fresh life into the downtown quarter with a new boutique hotel. The Rathbone Hotel, located at 33 South Cascade Avenue, will repurpose the former Knights of Pythias building, which has sat empty since a devastating fire in 2012 rendered the building uninhabitable.

Work is set to begin on the new hotel this fall, renovating the interior and exterior of the historic building.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

