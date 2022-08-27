One of Montrose’s oldest buildings is about to breathe fresh life into the downtown quarter with a new boutique hotel. The Rathbone Hotel, located at 33 South Cascade Avenue, will repurpose the former Knights of Pythias building, which has sat empty since a devastating fire in 2012 rendered the building uninhabitable.
Work is set to begin on the new hotel this fall, renovating the interior and exterior of the historic building.
For Clay Bales, owner and co-developer of the structure, his vision for the Rathbone is one of community–for both locals and travelers.
“First and foremost, we want to be an asset to the community. We want to serve and focus on the community, partnering with local businesses and everything like that,” said Bales of the future boutique hotel. “We’re really just trying to be an add on to what’s already here, we’re not trying to take anyone away from anything, and we hope to be creative to the businesses downtown.”
Bales and his co-developer Jason Raible hope for the hotel to become a hub in the downtown area, particularly with Montrose attracting more tourists. The developer is in talks with multiple businesses in Montrose for future partnerships. Being able to point visitors to local businesses as they search for activities is just one box on Bale’s to-do list.
The Rathbone is expected to house around 18 hotel rooms and an average of 10-12,000 guests each year. Some standard rooms and suites built for Americans with Disabilities Act, ADA, access will also be located on the street level.
Bales compared the 10 upstairs “lofted” suites to full-sized apartments, emphasizing the 26-foot vaulted ceilings that was the building’s former meeting space.
Each upstairs room can accommodate four people, enough for a group or family.
“Obviously solo travelers are very welcome, but we’re building those double occupancy rooms upstairs because we see a big trend of friends, families, etc, traveling together and wanting to have that kind of shared space,” said Bales.
For locals looking for a staycation, the developers hope to soon establish a possible weekday package.
“We hope to announce some packages for travelers and locals alike soon.”
In the meantime, the building will function beyond hotel bookings. The front entrance and check-in area, located in a parlor-style lobby, will be open for community use. Locals can work remotely at the hotel’s cafe and bar, enjoy a drink or hold a work meeting at the hotel. There will also be an outdoor patio area for anyone who wants to sit outside.
“We think it will be a really nice addition to downtown,” said Bales. “There aren’t a ton of patios down here, so we think it’s a really great addition to be able to sit out and have a little meeting out on the street corner and have a coffee.”
Bales expects to nail down the construction contractor and financier for the project in the next two weeks.
According to a city news release, Region 10 in Montrose, with help from Region 9 in Durango, secured a Community Development Block Grant earlier this month through Region 10’s economic assistance program to help with the hotel project.
Funding comes from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, OEDIT, a state agency that works to promote job growth and business expansion across the state.
The Montrose County Board of County Commissioners, acting as Region 10’s fiscal agent on the OEDIT grant, lent their support with the hope the project will create jobs and add more lodging options in the community.
The Rathbone Hotel has a tentative completion goal of January 2024.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone