New CFO joins Wick Communications

Susan Ellis

 Yucel Yalim

Susan Ellis has been named chief financial officer for Wick Communications, owner of the Montrose Daily Press, Delta County Independent, and several other newspapers.

Wick has media operations in 13 western states, and Ellis said addressing the challenges of community newspapers and how Wick has approached that is a big part of what drew her to the position.



