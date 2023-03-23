New city hall to open, sale of historic city hall approved

Movers hired by the City of Montrose help the city move from the Historic City Hall, above, to their new location on Main Street, March 6. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)

The City of Montrose has done some extreme spring cleaning as the municipality moves departments from one city hall to another.

People's questions as to what the city has planned for the historic city hall building are being answered after the city council voted on selling the building Tuesday, March 21, to the owners of the Rathbone Hotel, now under construction downtown in another historic building.



