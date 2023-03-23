New city hall to open, sale of historic city hall approved

The City of Montrose has done some extreme spring cleaning as the municipality moves departments from one city hall to another.
People's questions as to what the city has planned for the historic city hall building are being answered after the city council voted on selling the building Tuesday, March 21, to the owners of the Rathbone Hotel, now under construction downtown in another historic building.
Move to new city hall
The new city hall, located in the former Wells Fargo building, will open to the public Monday, March 27.
The city purchased the building at 400 E. Main St. last April for $1.5 million. After spending $2.6 million on interior renovations and almost a year later, the city’s operations will function out of this new location on Main Street.
The move is “heralding a new level in the City of Montrose’s commitment to public service by being even more accessible to the community it serves,” a city press release states.
This move helps the city, which has outgrown the historic city hall at 433 S. First St., stay close to its civic campus in the center of town.
In February, Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said city offices would throughout March transition to the new city hall leading up to the opening next week. The press release stated that contractors helped departments with this move starting March 6.
Now that interior renovations are complete and offices are now stationed out of the new city hall, Scheid and his project team have turned their attention to the exterior facade of the building.
At a city council work session on Feb. 21, Scheid and this team — consisting of Blythe Group, FCI Constructors, Inc., and Dynamic Program Management — brought facade cost estimates and construction plans to the council. Cost estimates for this project stood at $4.55 million.
After a discussion about where the facade costs could be trimmed, city council ultimately decided to hold off on bringing the matter to its regular meeting, since two council members were not present to give their opinions: Mayor Dave Frank and Councilor Ed Ulibarri.
Councilors decided the exterior project will need to be discussed at a future work session before being brought to one of the council’s regular meetings, where it may be approved.
Scheid said that this move cost the city less than renovating the old city hall would, due to needed foundation repairs along with other issues in the historic building.
Starting March 27, the public can use this new facility, or still use the city’s online website at www.CityofMontrose.org, according to the press release.
Old city hall to be sold
Just in time for the new city hall’s grand opening, the city has formally decided the fate of the historic city hall on South First Street.
At the Tuesday meeting, the council approved 4-1, with Ulibarri opposed, selling the property to the hotel developer. On March 7, during the first reading of the ordinance to allowing the sale, Ulibarri said that the proceeds sale are not practical; he voted no then, as well.
The proceeds of this sale will be put into the Montrose Permanent Fund, a collaboration between the City of Montrose and Colorado Mesa University that ensures money for future CMU Montrose campus endeavors. This fund was also discussed and approved at the March 7 city council meeting and followed with a special ceremony on March 8.
In a press release from the city on this partnership, City Manager Bill Bell said negotiations with the buyer (the owners of the Rathbone Hotel) of city hall are ongoing but hopes are that they will close in May.
At the March 7 meeting Montrose City Manager Bill Bell said appraisals for the historic building came in at $1.55 million in the current market while remodeling the hall for city uses would cost upwards of $8 million. The city’s and state historic designations for the former city hall building will remain in place.
Plans for the historic building are reflective of Hotel Maverick at CMU’s main campus in Grand Junction. The building’s plans call for a restaurant and bar, and, in partnership with the Rathbone, dormitories upstairs to create training programs for CMU-Montrose culinary and hotel management students.