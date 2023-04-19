New club in Montrose creates supportive network for women

From left to right, Laura Hall, Jill Downs, Kajsa Björn, and Taylor Cluster (WIM board member) during one of Women in Montrose's last quarterly networking events at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile. (Courtesy photo/Mindful Branding Photography)

A new organization in town, Women in Montrose, is designed to bring women and their work together.

The group, WIM, started at the end of 2022 and has already reached hundreds of people in the community. The organization’s Facebook group now has more than 1,000 members.



