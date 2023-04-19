New club in Montrose creates supportive network for women

A new organization in town, Women in Montrose, is designed to bring women and their work together.
The group, WIM, started at the end of 2022 and has already reached hundreds of people in the community. The organization’s Facebook group now has more than 1,000 members.
WIM’s mission statement is to create “an inclusive community for women in Montrose, CO to grow, support and network together.”
WIM president Jes Barkman started the club after living in Montrose for a year and half without making any new friends. Barkman said many other women had told her they too felt a lack in terms of network opportunities for women, on a business and on a personal level.
WIM has six board members including Barkman, who said the other board members were narrowed down through a ghost reviewer from outside of the community to ensure that the board remains diverse and unbiased.
Barkman explained the members' different businesses and backgrounds allow for a variety of skill sets that help shape where the group goes next.
“We want this to be an inclusive community,” stated Barkman, adding that the only requirement to join WIM is to be a woman who also lives in Montrose.
At WIM’s first event in early December brought in more than 80 women. The event was one of the monthly networking events, which have since turned into quarterly events where members can meet local businesses, form connections, and expand their networking skills.
“Events are kind of the backbone of our organization,” said Barkman.
The organization has grown beyond their networking events to include group hikes, the WIM Readers Society (a monthly book club), and other special events.
Each WIM board member hosts an event every two months with a focus on partnering with local women-owned businesses and bringing people together.
WIM also selects a different nonprofit within the community to support every month by getting the word out about its missions and events.
“Montrose is home to so many nonprofits,” Barkman said, and a number of them do a lot of work with little credit.
This month’s featured non-profit is the local organization Faultless, since April is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Faultless helps protect children from abuse by working on prevention education curriculums.
On April 22, Faultless will host the #Believe event, which will start in Mosaic on 21 N. Cascade Ave., at 2 p.m.
Next Friday, April 28, WIM is hosting, along with Mindful Art by Cassidy, a paint pouring class at The Campers Hub RV Park. Those interested must reserve a spot by April 24; the class costs $65.
Another big event WIM has coming up is a Mother Daughter Soiree at Reign: A Beauty Collective on May 7. This event the Sunday before Mother’s Day will include speakers and workshops to help mothers and daughters deepen their relationships, said Barkman.
Tickets for this event are $55, and each ticket covers one mother/daughter pair.
For more information on these events and WIM, follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information on Faultless, visit the organization’s website at https://faultlessedu.com/about/.
WIM’s biggest goal for 2023 is to become a nonprofit. Barkman hopes to continue growing WIM, stating it is important to her and the club’s board for all women to have a seat at the table while they continue supporting women-owned businesses here in town.