New Colorado license plate replacement program to start Jan. 1

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is implementing the License Plate Expiration on Change of Ownership Act on Jan. 1, the DMV announced last week.
License plates for Class C motor vehicles — passenger, motorcycles and motorhomes — under the new law are set to expire when a vehicle is sold or transferred, though the owner has the right to use the same letter or number combination from the expired plate when registering a new vehicle.
The new law, pegged as “safety focused” and boost to safety for first responders and motorists, aims to ensure drivers with registered Colorado vehicles have reflective and visible license plates in low-light environments.
The law is intended to assist first responders in identifying license plates while also allowing motorists to identify stalled vehicles on the side of the road. Accident prevention is also expected to be a benefit from the program.
Owners are required to apply for personalized plates, which will then be mailed in the normal format.
Raised registration costs are part of the new program — the replacement expense will be $4.73, but for those who prefer to keep their current license plate configuration, a one-time replacement fee between $68.06 and $118.06 is required. The exact price is dependent on the license plate and is in addition to normal collected fees from registration.
The historical, green mountain and white sky license plates will be $118.06. Designer plates, with a new license plate number, are priced at $33.06.
