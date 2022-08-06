Plane traffic and the terminal expansion at Montrose Regional Airport have at least one thing in common: both are going up at a steady clip.
The project broke ground last year and is building a second-level concourse on the north side of the current terminal, as well as an expansion on the south side for more counter space and offices for airlines.
When the more than $33 million expansion is complete, it will boast what is likely the first escalator in Montrose County, but more important, it will give the airport some breathing room as it continues to experience record-shattering years back-to-back.
“At this time, we’re on track to have it operational for the upcoming winter season. We do anticipate a busy winter season,” Montrose County Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold said Friday.
“We’ve had record numbers every month this year — again. Right now, we are on pace to exceed 240,000 (total) enplanements.”
Through June, Montrose Regional recorded 133,940 passengers departing Montrose and 127,365 passengers arriving.
Although the terminal was expanded to the south by 8,000 square feet in 2012, passenger numbers are bursting the facility’s seams.
“We are 171% too small. We only have the space capacity for approximately 60,000 enplanements per year and we were at 193,285 in 2021. We are out of space and have been for many years,” Arnold said.
To obtain the federal funding that’s paying for the bulk of construction, though, Montrose Regional needed hard and fast numbers to show the need, so there was a lag between when more space was justified and when funding was allocated.
The northern expansion includes the concourse level, as well as additional hold room space, baggage claim, restaurant space and more elbow room for travelers.
Structural steel is to begin being erected on the southern portion of the addition within about a week’s time.
The expansion project will also reduce the parking crunch at Montrose Regional, adding 610 spaces to the north of the aircraft apron. The new lot is not visible from the road, but signs will direct patrons to it.
The new parking area has already been paved and the airport is awaiting the arrival of light poles.
Parking was last expanded in 2009.
North Townsend Avenue traffic is also very much on the airport’s radar. Arnold and Montrose County are proceeding with engineering and design work for a signalized intersection at Montrose Regional.
Although this is only now in preliminary stages — and it is not intended to be completed at the same time as the new terminal expansion — the plan is to place the signal north of the current entry.
Arnold said the current entry would be kept as right-in egress from Townsend and outbound traffic would flow to the stoplight.
There is no timeframe for the signal, as discussions continue with the Colorado Department of Transportation and the railroad company whose tracks are across Townsend from the proposed exit.
Terminal construction itself is on time, Arnold said.
“We anticipate a spectacular terminal for the traveling public. It’s going to be a very nice upgrade for the citizens of Montrose and the citizens of the Western Slope,” he said.
“One of the positive things that we have going for us here in Montrose is the fact that county management and all three commissioners are very supportive and 100% behind the airport.
“That makes a big difference when trying to get things done.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
