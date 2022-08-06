Purchase Access

Plane traffic and the terminal expansion at Montrose Regional Airport have at least one thing in common: both are going up at a steady clip.

The project broke ground last year and is building a second-level concourse on the north side of the current terminal, as well as an expansion on the south side for more counter space and offices for airlines.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

