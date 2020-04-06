New corpse abuse law seen as first step

A new felony is being added to the books with the signing of House Bill 1148, which increases the penalty level for abuse of corpse to a class-6 felony.
Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday inked the bill, brought by Rep. Matt Soper in response to the Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors investigation. The former Montrose funeral home’s owner and her mother were recently indicted federally for alleged mail fraud and illegally shipping diseased body parts.
The new state’s penalties for abuse of the dead constitute “one step,” said Rick Neuendorf of Montrose, who had testified in support of the bill. “We need a whole lot more yet in way of laws to regulate this industry of funeral homes and body brokers. It needs to be so that they can’t just get away with what they do so easily and if they do try it, there is truly a penalty for it.”
Neuendorf used Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors of Montrose to handle his wife’s arrangements back in 2013. In 2018, the FBI served search warrants at the now-closed business, which allegedly sold human remains to third parties without the knowledge or permission of next of kin, and in some cases, allegedly returned to families substances other than ashes. Neuendorf was informed by the FBI that his wife, Cherrie, had been sold.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice secured indictments charging the now-closed mortuary’s owner, Megan Hess, and her mother, Shirley Koch. The women deny the committing mail fraud and shipping diseased body parts in violation of federal requirements for the transport of hazardous materials. They have been tentatively set for a November trial.
Soper introduced the state corpse abuse bill prior to the indictments. He said he is “ecstatic” the bill was signed and also pleased with unanimous and bipartisan support.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic derailed his plans to have Polis visit the Western Slope for a signing ceremony, Soper reached out to family members affected by the Sunset Mesa case to inform them it was now law.
“What they indicated to me was, while they understood this would not affect their case, it brought about peace of mind knowing the state was doing something on the criminal side,” Soper, a Delta County-area Republican, said.
“This is the first law to have changed the criminal law since Sunset Mesa, as a direct result of Sunset Mesa.”
A 2018 bill carried by Sen. Don Coram of Montrose and sponsored by Rep. Marc Catlin in the House became law that June. That law largely precludes people who own funeral homes from also owning a non-transplant human tissue donation business. It was designed to stop businesses like Hess’ Donor Services Inc., which operated on the same location as her funeral home and through which bodies were allegedly funneled for donations not consented to by next of kin.
Colorado law defines abuse of a corpse as disinterring a body without consent or treating a body or remains “in a way that would outrage normal family sensibilities.” This was previously a misdemeanor, but as a felony, it can now carry prison time.
The new corpse abuse law also starts the statute of limitations when possible abuse of a corpse is discovered, instead of when it might have actually occurred.
In Colorado, a separate statutory provision prohibits tampering with a deceased human body. This refers to when a person willfully acts to hide or alter a human body in an attempt to interfere with legal proceedings — for instance, to help conceal a murder by disposing of a body. Tampering is a class-3 felony.
Neuendorf said the previous corpse-abuse law just allowed for a wrist-slap. “It’s got a little bit of teeth to it now. It’s not as strong as I would like to see. I would like to see it be a higher felony, but at least it’s a felony,” he said.
“… We’re not done arguing for this yet. This bill was a first step in what’s going to be a long process to get it where it needs to be.”
Judy Cressler, whose late father, Harold, was allegedly sold to a third party in Saudi Arabia for plastination, also said she’s not stopping.
“It’s a good step forward and hopefully, a deterrent for people who may be considering the same kind of atrocities. … It had to be done. It’s one of the few things we can do to try to make sure these things don’t happen again,” she said.
Cressler is still working to have Harold’s body returned for proper burial and said she won’t give up.
“I’m very pleased with the bill. It’s a start,” Cressler said, thanking Soper.
Neuendorf said he would like additional regulations that would require brokers who purchase human remains to verify signatures on body donation forms. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges Hess signatures on consent forms were forged in dozens of instances and in “hundreds of others,” that there was no form.
Soper agreed that more can be done legislatively. He said he hopes to be reelected and if he is, one policy area he would examine is the regulation of funeral homes and the body broker industry in the state. “It’s a very murky world. There’s little, if any, regulation for these industries in Colorado.”
Soper said the wide support within the Legislature for HB 1148 shows that Colorado won’t tolerate carving up the dead. “The state does not tolerate this. It does not matter if you’re a Republican. It does not matter if you’re a Democrat, from the Western Slope or (metro areas). Abuse of a corpse, tearing apart someone’s loved one, these are not the things we tolerate in Colorado.”
Soper thanked other legislators for stepping up as cosponsors and for shepherding the bill through to the governor’s desk when he departed for a medical procedure: Senators Rhonda Fields and Bob Gardner, with Rep. Jonathan Singer. The legislators also helped drive approval for the amendment that begins the statute of limitations when the offense is discovered.
Soper said he had been watching anxiously as Polis remotely signed batch after batch of bills, yet none of them were HB1148. But Polis is also leading the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said and, on Wednesday, the governor came through.
“Little did we know it would be in the middle of a pandemic,” Soper said.
“ … There is no opportunity to really celebrate, but hopefully, family members, victims and people impacted can read in the newspaper that it actually is happening, that even if they are sheltering at home, we’re moving in the right direction.”
